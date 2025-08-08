CODIT Showcases AI-Powered Policy Agent at APEC Digital & AI Forum

– Launches AI-driven policy dashboard for government and industry leaders from 21 APEC economies

– Set to present digital transformation and AI collaboration strategies at APEC Dialogue on August 12

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CODIT, an AI-powered legal and policy intelligence platform, participated in the corporate exhibition at the APEC 2025 Digital & AI Forum held on August 5 in Songdo, Incheon. During the forum, the company presented its real-time policy monitoring platform designed to improve access to timely and accurate regulatory intelligence.

The forum, held as an official side event of the APEC Digital and AI Ministerial Meeting, convened government and industry leaders from all 21 APEC member economies. At its exhibition booth, CODIT introduced its dynamic dashboard that curates and summarizes policy developments related to core forum themes, including artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

The platform attracted significant attention from policymakers and ICT experts across the region. Korea’s Minister of Science and ICT, Bae Kyung-hoon, visited the booth to explore the platform firsthand. Attendees noted that in a rapidly evolving regulatory environment like Korea’s, having concise policy updates available in English significantly enhances accessibility and practical usability for global stakeholders. The AI-powered dashboard’s ability to automatically classify and summarize legislation, press releases, and news articles based on user-defined topics, was particularly well received.

CODIT currently provides policy response support services built on Korea’s largest policy data coverage and proprietary AI summarization engine. In the second half of this year, the company plans to launch Chat CODIT, an interactive AI agent that enables real-time Q&A on policy information across major jurisdictions, including Korea and the United States.

“It was truly meaningful to receive direct feedback from policymakers who recognized CODIT as a practical solution for real-world policy response.” said Ji Eun Chung, CEO of CODIT. “As digital environments evolve at unprecedented speed, the ability to deliver cross-border policy insights with speed and accuracy has never been greater. CODIT will continue to grow as a global platform that empowers better, faster policy decisions.”

CODIT is also scheduled to speak at the upcoming APEC Public-Private Dialogue on August 12, where it will share strategic perspectives on digital transformation and AI cooperation. As APEC advances its regional agenda on AI collaboration, the session will highlight how AI-powered policy platforms can help build a more inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem.