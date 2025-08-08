Ichijoh Ryokan Announces Grand Opening of “THE YUKAWA” on September 2, 2025: Historic Inn to Launch Resort Hotel for Fresh Challenge, New Tradition

SHIROISHI, Japan, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ichijoh Ryokan LP, operator of a long-established Japanese traditional inn in Shiroishi City, Miyagi Prefecture, will open a new resort hotel “THE YUKAWA” on September 2, 2025. The new hotel, located in a nature-rich place surrounded by ancient forests and rivers, is designed to blend a 500-year tradition of hospitality with modern approaches by the Ichijoh family, a local clan that has run the inn. THE YUKAWA is aimed at reviving the philosophy of the first-generation Ichijoh family, while helping guests relax to the extent they will feel their minds and bodies renewed and their vitality regained in the brand-new buildings.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108724/202507302939/_prw_PI1fl_9kOgbjHN.png

About THE YUKAWA

THE YUKAWA will open on the Ichijoh family’s ancestral land near the mountains and rivers of Kamasaki Onsen hot spa. Based on its tradition, the hotel aims to carve out a new future.

Overview of the hotel

Official Website: https://the-yukawa.com/

https://www.ichijoh.co.jp/english/

Number of Guest Rooms: 11

*All rooms have a terrace and a private open-air hot spring bath.

River View YUKAWA Suite (1 room)

River View Panorama Suite (1 room)

River View Villa Suite (3 rooms)

River View Suite (6 rooms)

Private dining room with terrace, lobby lounge, private open-air bath, BAR, spa treatment room

*All rooms are non-smoking (a separate smoking room is available).

Discover tranquility and genuine rejuvenation through the Ichijoh family’s origins

The resort originated as an inn opened roughly five centuries ago in the Kamasaki area by the Ichijoh family’s ancestor, an Imperial Court noble from Kyoto. The founder’s philosophy of hospitality has been inherited despite its transformation — from a healing spa to a traditional onsen ryokan (Japanese-style inn) and now to a resort hotel. THE YUKAWA is newly built. But at the same time its atmosphere, materials and details are intended to offer the narrative of its historical significance. The hotel believes the founder’s hospitality tradition will help create new values and offer guests fresh experiences and profound moments.

THE YUKAWA uses the carefully-preserved original doors from the now-defunct Ichijoh Branch for its main entrance. The Ichijoh Branch — a branch of Ichijoh Ryokan located in front of Shiroishi Station — welcomed travelers for over 100 years until about 40 years ago. The hotel hopes guests who step through the historic doors will find themselves in tranquility, peace and harmony with nature.

Meals are all prepared at the hotel. Guests can dine in private dining rooms with terraces or on their room’s terrace overlooking the gentle flow of the river.

River View Suite: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108724/202507302939/_prw_PI2fl_uN7JdBea.jpg

YUKAWA Suite: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108724/202507302939/_prw_PI3fl_G079c48D.jpg

Panorama Suite: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108724/202507302939/_prw_PI4fl_NnvYeBPl.jpg

Lobby Lounge: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108724/202507302939/_prw_PI5fl_XAl4UHUM.jpg

Private Dining with Terrace: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108724/202507302939/_prw_PI6fl_4oc9zO86.jpg

BAR origin: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108724/202507302939/_prw_PI7fl_4KAt0hf2.jpg

Through the theme of “Back to the Roots,” the hotel aims not just to look back on its tradition but to take a new step forward. It hopes that staying at THE YUKAWA will allow guests to refresh their minds and recharge themselves, helping them feel rejuvenated. The hotel aspires to build a relationship with guests based on empathy and shared experiences, with the aim of inspiring them to thrive, as well as providing them with a place to enliven their spirits.