Lao Chef Seng Luangrath Honored at 2025 RAMMY Awards

Lao-American chef and restaurant owner Seng Luangrath won Restaurateur of the Year at the 2025 RAMMY Awards in Washington, D.C., on 4 August. The award celebrates her efforts to bring Lao cuisine into the spotlight through her growing restaurant presence in the United States.

Luangrath, born in Laos, arrived in the U.S. as a refugee. She started working in the food industry and later opened her own restaurants.

Her businesses, including Thip Khao in Washington, D.C., Baan Mae in Virginia, and Padaek, have played a key role in introducing Lao food to a wider audience.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Luangrath recalled how difficult it once was to find Lao dishes in the U.S. Many restaurants avoided labeling food as Lao, often passing it off as Thai. Determined to change that, she made it a mission to present her food proudly and clearly as Lao.

During her speech, Luangrath thanked her team and community for their continued support. She said the recognition reflects years of hard work to uplift Lao culinary culture and shines a light on the growing presence of Lao cuisine in the U.S. She also emphasized that the award brings greater visibility to Lao communities living abroad.

The awards also honored other restaurants with immigrant roots. 2Fifty Texas BBQ claimed Casual Restaurant of the Year, while Mita took home Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year.

The event showcased a diverse lineup of winners.

Peruvian chef Carlos Delgado, who runs Causa and Amazonia, earned Chef of the Year. Nepali chef Suresh Sundas won Rising Culinary Star of the Year for his work at Daru and Tapori.

Hosted annually by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, the RAMMY Awards recognize the achievements of chefs, restaurants, and food professionals in the D.C. area.