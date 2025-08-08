Optoma UHR90DV Home Theater Flagship – First Triple-Laser Model with Dual Dolby and IMAX Certifications

TAIPEI, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Optoma, the global leader in projection technology, proudly announces the launch of its new flagship home theater projector — UHR90DV. This is Optoma’s first triple-laser RGB home theater flagship, and the first to simultaneously receive Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced cinematic certifications. It also supports HDR10+ dynamic image technology and Filmmaker Mode, allowing users not only to enjoy exceptional visuals, but also to appreciate the artistry behind them.

For years, Optoma has maintained its No. 1 position in the global 4K UHD home theater market, with a market share as high as 20% and an unbroken six-year streak at the top. The launch of UHR90DV represents the pinnacle of Optoma’s home theater expertise — an all-out flagship with unmatched specifications.



Optoma UHR90DV boasts top-tier specifications, dominating with Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode.

Dual Cinematic Certifications + Filmmaker Mode

The UHR90DV has been certified by both Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced, delivering frame-by-frame optimization of brightness, contrast, and color for a visual experience on par with professional cinemas. It also supports HDR10+ high dynamic range and Filmmaker Mode, which disables unnecessary post-processing effects to preserve the director’s original intent, ensuring every film is presented in its purest form.

RGB Triple-Laser + 96% BT.2020 Ultra-Wide Color Gamut

As Optoma’s first RGB triple-laser home theater flagship, the UHR90DV uses pure red, green, and blue laser light sources to achieve 96% BT.2020 ultra-wide color coverage, delivering color performance close to cinema production standards. From deep shadow detail to bright scene highlights, every nuance is faithfully reproduced for an unprecedented visual feast.

5,000 Lumens of Brightness + Flexible Installation

The UHR90DV boasts an ultra-high brightness of 5,000 ISO lumens and a 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio, ensuring crystal-clear, detailed images even in well-lit environments. It features motorized zoom, focus, and lens shift (vertical ±55%, horizontal ±25%), along with lens memory, giving home theater owners exceptional flexibility for various projection positions and aspect ratios.

Long-Lasting Design & Sustainable Commitment

Beyond exceptional image quality, the UHR90DV is designed for longevity and sustainability. It features a triple-laser light source with a 30,000-hour lifespan, a chassis made from 50% PCR eco-friendly materials, and FSC-certified low-carbon packaging — demonstrating Optoma’s commitment to green innovation.

Combining dual cinematic certifications, HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode, triple-laser RGB technology, 96% BT.2020 ultra-wide color coverage, 5,000 lumens of brightness, and advanced lens memory, the UHR90DV stands as Optoma’s most advanced home theater projector ever — a market-dominating model designed to deliver a private cinema experience that rivals the finest professional theaters.

For more details on UHR90DV, please visit our official website：https://www.optoma.com.tw/product/home-cinema-uhr90dv

About Optoma

As a global leader in display solutions, Optoma is committed to delivering efficient, innovative display technologies and solutions across all industries. From projectors and monitors to intelligent display systems, Optoma adheres to its core philosophy of “continuous innovation,” striving to advance display technology and its applications, and to provide customers with outstanding visual experiences and management performance.