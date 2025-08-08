POP MART Unveils Global Landmark Store at ICONSIAM, Bangkok

Celebrating the first flagship store in Southeast Asia with a Thai-inspired immersive experience

BANGKOK, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — POP MART, a global leading company in the pop culture and art toy industry officially opens its Global Landmark Store on the 7th floor of ICONSIAM, Bangkok. Spanning over 760 sqm, the store is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia and showcases a unique blend of Thai culture, contemporary design, and imaginative storytelling.

The store design draws on three themes: Water Culture, Traditional Thai Architecture, and Inclusiveness, aligning with POP MART’s mission to “Light up Passion and Bring Joy.”

The event was graced by the presence of Chompoo Araya A. Hargate, Abigail Rangsee Singhpipat, Jeff Worakamon Satur (Jeff Satur), and celebrities and artists. Also in attendance were Mr. Wang Ning, Founder of POP MART; Mr. Justin Moon, COO of POP MART International; Mr. Kenny Wong, designor and creator of Molly; and Ms. Chadatip Chutrakul, CEO of Siam Piwat Group.

A major highlight is the two-story wind-up toy–inspired entrance, featuring CRYBABY riding an elephant, symbolizing Thai culture and national pride. The riverfront terrace houses a striking 4-meter-tall MOLLY figure in traditional Thai attire, setting the stage for a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience by the Chao Phraya River.

Inside, the store offers fans a multi-level immersive journey through zones like the MEGA Zone, blind box area, POP BEAN zone, and a playful second floor inspired by Rubik’s Cubes and Thai architecture. A newly launched POP MART Café, the first outside China, also provides a whimsical space for fans to relax, connect, and enjoy a menu.

As part of the launch, the HELLO MOON Exhibition featuring MOLLY runs from August 5–14 at Thara Hall, ICONSIAM. Fans can meet Kenny Wong and explore limited-edition Thailand-exclusive figures including MOLLY Thailand Figure, LABUBU Long-tail Boat Figure, Crybaby Tuk Tuk Figure, and the POP BEAN Crybaby Baby Born Series Set (Thailand Limited).

The opening of this Global Landmark Store marks a key milestone in POP MART’s international expansion, reinforcing its commitment to connecting fans worldwide through creativity, culture, and joyful experiences.