Two Lao Women Among Five Arrested in Pattaya Sex Livestream Bust

Thai Police arrested five foreign nationals on 7 August after discovering they had been livestreaming sexual content from a luxury pool villa in Pattaya on a Chinese-based social media platform. Two Lao women were apprehended.

Officers from Thailand’s Immigration Bureau carried out a raid on the property following a tip-off about Chinese nationals using the venue to broadcast explicit videos online.

The suspects were identified as Hong, 48, Zhi, 43, and Peng, 53, all three Chinese nationals, along with Wan, 26, and Win, 24, both Lao women.

During the operation, officers seized various items including sex toys, condoms, and equipment used for livestreaming. Thai media shared images showing that at least ten mobile phones were being used simultaneously to produce and stream the sexual content.

Police say the Lao women admitted to receiving THB 3,000 (USD 93) per livestream. However, the total revenue generated by the group remains undisclosed.

Police have filed three criminal charges against the suspects related to illegal sexual activity and unauthorized online content.

All five are now in custody and face further legal action under Thai law.

Authorities have not yet disclosed additional details about the ongoing investigation.