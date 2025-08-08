Xuan Wu Cloud Donates Computers to Support Rural Education, Actively Fulfilling Social Responsibility

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Xuan Wu Cloud (2392.HK) donated 40 computer systems, valued at 100,000 RMB, to schools with limited resources in Weng’an County, Guizhou Province, and Jintan Town in Qingyuan, Guangdong Province.

This donation is a key demonstration of Xuan Wu Cloud’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and comes in response to the educational action plan of the “Hundred, Thousand, and Ten Thousand Project” initiated by the Guangzhou Haizhu District Association for Science and Technology. The contribution will also serve as a building block for the informatization of rural education.

The computers donated by Xuan Wu Cloud will directly benefit schools in Weng’an County and Jintan Town that are in urgent need of better teaching facilities. This initiative will effectively alleviate the shortage of IT and educational equipment in local schools, provide teachers and students with higher-quality digital teaching resources and learning platforms, help narrow the urban-rural digital divide, and improve the quality and efficiency of rural education. Xuan Wu Cloud’s donation is a vivid example of a corporation proactively shouldering its social responsibilities and deeply participating in the “Hundred, Thousand, and Ten Thousand Project.”

Meanwhile, as a technology enterprise being passionate about public welfare, Xuan Wu Cloud has a proven track record of actively supporting social welfare initiatives. In alignment with its business operations, the company has consistently contributed to community public welfare, promoting national fitness and other significant social causes. For instance, in 2024, Xuan Wu Cloud collected 149 pieces of materials within the company, and donated to people in need through the social work service station.

These social responsibility efforts reflect Xuan Wu Cloud’s strong emphasis on its own ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and sustainable development. Beyond the social aspect, Xuan Wu Cloud has also systematically built a comprehensive ESG management system at the corporate governance level. The company’s Board of Directors includes three independent non-executive directors (one of whom is female), fully embodying the diversity and independence of its governance structure. The company upholds strict business ethics and conducts frequent training on anti-corruption, anti-bribery, and anti-monopoly regulations, continuously strengthening its culture of integrity. In 2024, the company achieved a 100% training completion rate for employees on anti-commercial bribery and integrity policies.

In terms of environmental development, Xuan Wu Cloud has established a comprehensive enterprise green development system, integrating it into the enterprise management strategy, daily operations, and the daily behaviors of all employees. In addition to promoting the enterprise’s commitment to conservation efforts, Xuan Wu Cloud has consistently organized staff members to participate in various environmental initiatives. These initiatives include public welfare activities, low-carbon walks, and collection of used batteries, among others. Through these actions, Xuan Wu Cloud demonstrates a commitment to promoting harmonious coexistence between enterprises and the environment.

In recognition of Xuan Wu Cloud’s innovative practices and sustained dedication in the ESG field, the prominent domestic ESG rating agency Wind recently upgraded the company’s ESG rating from BBB to A. The company achieved a comprehensive ESG score of 7.84 (out of 10), placing it 19th out of 181 companies in the A-share and Hong Kong stock software industry, ranking it within the top 10% of its sector. Moving forward, Xuan Wu Cloud will continue to actively implement its sustainable development strategy and create greater value for all stakeholders in society.