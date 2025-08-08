BEIJING, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Youth Salon on China Studies was held in Beijing, bringing together 25 young media professionals and students from 14 countries. The event served as a platform to explore cultural connections, foster dialogue, and exchange perspectives on contemporary China and shared global values.

Youth from 14 countries join Beijing salon on cultural exchange

The salon featured a series of engaging sessions, including discussions with international media experts on their impressions of China, insights from Chinese media professionals on how to effectively share China’s stories, and a hands-on workshop on media collaboration.

During the cooperation workshop, participants emphasized core values such as sincerity, friendship, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness. There was broad consensus that culture serves as a vital bridge between nations, dialogue among civilizations supports global peace and development, and values like friendship and diversity are fundamental to international cooperation.

The salon was hosted by Contemporary World magazine. The video was Co-presented by China Story Database & CPC Works.