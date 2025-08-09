Japan Donates USD 10.5 Million in Road Repair Equipment to Laos

On 8 August, Japan handed over road and bridge repair equipment and machinery worth JPY 1.5 billion (about USD 10.5 million) to the Lao Government under the 2023 Economic and Social Development Programme.

The assistance was provided in response to a request from the Laos’ Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MPWT) for a complete set of heavy construction machinery to improve and maintain roads for long-term use.

Japanese Ambassador to Laos Koizumi Tsutomu highlighted Japan’s long-standing support for Laos’ infrastructure development, citing major projects such as the Second Mekong Friendship Bridge, Pakse Bridge, Sekong Bridge, the upgrade of Wattay International Airport, and improvements to National Road No. 1 in Vientiane Capital.

He noted that many infrastructure assets have deteriorated over time.

The Lao minister of public works, Leklay Sivilay, expressed gratitude, noting this is the second such grant from Japan.

Previously, Japan gave JPY 800 million (about USD 5.6 million) to repair and upgrade roads nationwide damaged by natural disasters.

Severe floods and landslides in recent years have damaged road networks across Laos, disrupting travel, goods transport, and economic connectivity.

The newly donated equipment will be allocated to three MPWT state enterprises to strengthen their capacity in surveying, upgrading, maintenance, and construction, gradually improving road quality nationwide.