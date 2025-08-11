Bybit Rising Fund: A Global Initiative to Transform Crypto Education From the Ground Up

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announced the launch of the Bybit Rising Fund, a groundbreaking corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative focused on education through impact. Spanning 15+ geographies across four continents—from Bolivia and South Africa to the Nordic capitals—the fund represents a paradigm shift from traditional one-off charitable donations to sustainable, mutually beneficial, and education-first partnerships that serve communities long-term.

Rewriting the Standard for Crypto CSR

The Rising Fund debuts as part of Bybit’s World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2025, operating under the transformative theme “Rewrite & Reshape.” This year’s competition goes beyond trading excellence to create real-world impact by allocating a portion of the prize pool to localized education initiatives, demystifying abstract blockchain concepts and utilities for the academia, researchers, developers, creators, and students alike.

Contribution to philanthropic and educational causes has been an integral part of WSOT, the longest-running crypto trading competition of its kind and Bybit’s flagship event that excites millions of traders each year.

For the first time in WSOT’s history, Bybit will decentralize control of the CSR prize pool, giving each region—from Latin America and Southeast Asia to MENA and Europe—the opportunity to directly fund and co-create educational programs, scholarships, and hackathons with local institutions. The approach strengthens project ownership and decentralizes creative power to the builders. Together, local taskforces will shape the blockchain-enabled future best suited for their realities and real-world needs.

Reshaping Access to the Industry

The Rising Fund addresses critical barriers to entry in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space through:

Blockchain and crypto bootcamps designed for entry-level participants

designed for entry-level participants Beginner-focused educational courses that make complex concepts accessible

that make complex concepts accessible Stronger scholarship-backed educational support for underserved communities

for underserved communities Collaborative hackathons that unite core crypto players and foster innovation

“The Rising Fund represents our commitment to amplifying WSOT’s legacy through real-world educational support beyond just goodwill gestures,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO at Bybit. “Through strategic partnerships, Bybit creates lasting value, positioning crypto as a force for real-world utility and social mobility.”

Restrictions and user requirements apply. For the full sets of rules and terms and conditions, users will find out more about the initiative on WSOT 2025’s official page, or learn more about the competition here .



