Three Lao Women Arrested for Online Sex Services in Bangkok

On 8 August, Thai authorities arrested three Lao women for offering online sexual services online in Bangkok.

The police launched the operation after receiving a tip-off from a customer who complained that the women’s real appearance did not match the images used in their advertisements on X (formerly Twitter).

The suspects – Baitoey, 27, Nan, 27, and Paeng, 31 – are all Lao nationals.

Police reported they posted photos of “attractive women” with body types similar to their own, including measurements and prices, then used Line, a popular messaging app in Thailand, to communicate with clients and arrange hotel meetings.

During the raid, officers seized six mobile phones, 60 condoms, and lubricant.

The women have been charged under Thailand’s Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act for advertising or soliciting prostitution in public. The offence carries a penalty of six months to two years in prison, a fine of between THB 10,000 and 40,000 (USD 260-1,040), or both.

All three are currently in custody at the local police station pending further legal proceedings.

Similarly, on the previous day, Thai authorities also arrested three Chinese men and two Lao women, after discovering they had been livestreaming sexual content through Chinese social-based media platforms from a luxury pool villa in Pattaya