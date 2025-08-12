Agoda Unveils Top Visa-Free Asian and European Destinations for South Korean Travelers

– Japan, Vietnam, and Thailand top the list in Asia, while Italy, Spain, and France lead the rankings in Europe

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With summer vacations in full swing and travelers looking ahead to the upcoming long Chuseok holiday, “visa-free travel” is gaining popularity for its convenience and simplicity. Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed a list of the top visa-free destinations in Asia and Europe where South Koreans can stay for over 30 days, based on accommodation searches on Agoda by South Korean travelers during the first five months of 2025.

In Asia, Japan ranked first, driven by the continued weakening of the yen, geographic proximity, and expanded flight options. Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, and Taiwan followed to round out the top five, due to their affordability and accessibility via short-haul flights.

Notably, China (+202%) and Kazakhstan (+187%) emerged as trending visa-free destinations in Asia exhibiting the highest growth in interest from South Korean travelers. The increase is attributed to China’s newly implemented visa-free entry policy, which was implemented in November 2024. Meanwhile, interest in Central Asia is rising among travelers seeking lesser-known and unique destinations beyond the usual hotspots.

In Europe, Italy topped the list, followed by Spain, France, Switzerland, and Germany. Italy’s enduring appeal is attributed to its rich historical heritage and vibrant cultural scene. The destination captivates travelers with its breathtaking natural landscapes and diverse culinary experiences. Moreover, it continues to resonate with South Korean travelers, particularly for the chance to explore iconic filming locations from the beloved classic “Roman Holiday,” a film cherished by many South Koreans.

Jay Lee, Country Director, South Korea at Agoda, said, “As visa-free destinations continue to gain traction thanks to their accessibility and convenience, markets like China and those in Central Asia are emerging as new favorites alongside long-standing popular destinations such as Japan, Vietnam, and destinations in Europe. Agoda is thrilled to support more frictionless travel, making it easier for everyone to explore the world with great deals on accommodations, flights, and activities.”

With over 6 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities available, Agoda makes it easy to plan the visa-free getaway. Visit Agoda.com/deals or download the Agoda mobile app for the best deals.