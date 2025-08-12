Champasack Draws 426,000 Visitors in First 7 Months of 2025

Champasack Province attracted 426,126 visitors in the first seven months of 2025, Vannaxay Sardtakoun, Head of the Department of Culture and Tourism, reported told Lao media on 11 August.

According to the official, the province generated over USD 55 million in tourism revenue during this period, an 8 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The tourists included 172,773 domestic visitors, 73,142 border tourists, and 180,211 international travelers. This performance allowed Champasack to surpass its annual visitor target of 350,958 by attracting 121 percent of the planned number within just seven months.

Key attractions such as the UNESCO World Heritage site Vat Phou, the Bolaven Plateau, and the Mekong River continue to attract both domestic and international tourists, Vannaxay noted.

The provincial government also focuses on improving tourism infrastructure and promoting sustainable practices to enhance visitor experiences.

Elsewhere in Laos, Luang Prabang reported nearly LAK 700 billion (USD 32 million) in tourism revenue during the first five months of 2025.

So far, Laos welcomed over 2.3 million tourists in the first half of the year, up from 2.1 million in the same period last year. The country aims to exceed its target of 4.5 million visitors by the end of 2025, building on last year’s total of more than 4.1 million tourists.