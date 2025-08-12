Fosun Pharma’s Small Molecule Innovative Drug XH-S004 Achieves Overseas Licensing for a Potential Total of $645 Million

SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On August 11, Fosun Pharma (SSE:600196, HKEX: 02196) announced that its subsidiary Fosun Pharma Industrial has signed a License Agreement with Expedition Therapeutics Inc.(Expedition) to grant Expedition the rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize XH-S004, an orally administered dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP-1) inhibitor independently developed by Fosun Pharma, in all regions globally except Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR. Fosun Pharma will retain the rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize XH-S004 in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR.

Under the agreement, Expedition will pay Fosun Pharma up to US$120 million including upfront payment and development milestone payments. In addition, based on the annual net sales of XH-004 in the licensed territories, Expedition will pay up to US$525 million in sales milestone payments as stipulated in the contract.

XH-S004 is a small molecule orally administered DPP-1 inhibitor independently developed by Fosun Pharma. It reduces inflammatory responses and blocks the infection cycle and airway structural damage by inhibiting DPP-1 and the neutrophil serine proteases activated by it. As of now, XH-S004 is in Phase II clinical trials in China for the treatment of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease(COPD). Currently, no small molecule orally administered inhibitors with the same mechanism of action have been approved for marketing worldwide.

“We are very pleased to have reached this collaboration with Expedition. XH-S004 is an innovative drug independently developed by Fosun Pharma for the treatment of respiratory system diseases, and its unique mechanism and clinical value have been highly recognized by our partners.” Chen Yuqing, Chairman of Fosun Pharma said, “By working together with Expedition, the professional teams and rich industry experience of both parties will provide strong support for the global development and commercialization of XH-S004, further expanding the accessibility of this product and enabling global patients to benefit from this innovative therapy as soon as possible.”

“We are pleased to be working with Fosun Pharma, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in China. XH-S004 is an exciting compound that targets neutrophilic inflammation, an important underlying driver of a number of chronic respiratory diseases.” Yi Larson, Chairman and CEO of Expedition said, “We look forward to partnering with Fosun Pharma in the development of XH-S004 for COPD and other neutrophilic inflammatory diseases to address the significant unmet medical need.”

About Fosun Pharma

Founded in 1994, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (“Fosun Pharma”; SSE: 600196, HKEX: 02196) is a leading innovation-driven global healthcare company operating in the fields of pharmaceuticals, medical devices & diagnostics, and healthcare services. Through its strategic alliance with Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd., Fosun Pharma further extends its capabilities in pharmaceutical commerce.

Over the past 30 years since its establishment, Fosun Pharma has maintained deep roots in China while strategically expanding its global presence. The company has been actively implementing its “4IN” strategy – Innovation, Internationalization, Intelligentization, and Integration, with core business operations now spanning major overseas markets including the United States, Europe, Africa, India, and Southeast Asia. At present, Fosun Pharma has established an open and globally integrated pharmaceutical R&D ecosystem, focusing on core therapeutic areas including oncology (solid tumors and hematologic malignancies) and Immune-inflammatory disorders. The company is strategically enhancing its technological leadership in antibody/ADC platforms, cell therapies, and small molecule development, while collaborating with industry funds to pioneer next-generation modalities such as radiopharmaceuticals, RNA therapeutics, gene editing, and AI-powered drug discovery. This multidimensional approach accelerates the translation of innovative therapies into clinical practice, systematically addressing critical unmet medical needs worldwide.

Looking ahead, Fosun Pharma remains anchored in its core values of “Care for life, Continuous innovation, Pursuit of excellence, and Sustainable partnership”. By advancing its global innovation engine and operational excellence, the company strives to be a global leader to integrate pharmaceutical and healthcare innovations, creating better health for families worldwide.

About Expedition

Expedition Therapeutics was incorporated in Delaware in March 2024. It is a biotechnology company specializing in the research and development of innovative therapies for autoimmune diseases with a core management team of experienced professionals with deep expertise in multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies R&D, business development and operational excellence. Expedition’s current investors include several well-known investment institutions in the United States with extensive industry investment experience.