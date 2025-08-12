International Youth Day 2025: Young People Driving Change in Laos

UNFPA – International Youth Day 2025, observed annually on 12 August, is a time to acknowledge the vital role of young people in shaping better communities.

The theme for this year—“Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond”—highlights how youth can help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by starting in their own towns and villages.

In Laos, young people are taking action in many areas, from education to health. But there are still big challenges.

According to the Lao Social Indicator Survey III, one in five girls is married before the age of 18.

Early marriage often ends a girl’s education and increases the risk of early pregnancy, poor health, and poverty.

To unlock the potential of youth, they need access to correct information, safe spaces to talk, and real opportunities to take part in decision-making.

Anan’s Path to Youth Leadership

One young leader making a difference is Anan Thammavong, 22, a social work student at the National University of Laos.

“If youth are empowered to lead, real change follows,” he says.

Anan volunteers as a peer educator, helping other young people understand sexual and reproductive health (SRH) so they can make informed choices.

He started this work after joining a UNFPA-supported training at the Vientiane Woman and Youth Center for Health and Development.

“By first understanding our rights and choices in life, and knowing that our feelings are valid even if we are unsure or afraid, young people can transform from passive to active participants in life,” he explains.

Anan works through one-on-one talks, social media, and youth activities. He believes finding your voice is key: “By finding our voice, we can contribute and be heard when decisions are made about our futures.”

Investing in Youth for Laos’ Future

Laos is at a stage where most of its population is of working age. This can help the country grow faster—if young people have the right education, skills, and health support. Without these, the opportunity could be lost.

UNFPA works with the government, local groups, and youth networks to improve health services for adolescents, expand sexuality education, and involve youth in planning and decision-making. These actions support goals like better health (SDG 3), gender equality (SDG 5), quality education (SDG 4), and reducing inequality (SDG 10).

For leaders, this means investing in schools, job training, youth-friendly health services, and opportunities for entrepreneurship.

Anan’s message is clear: “It’s important for everyone to understand sexual and reproductive health. Because the consequences—like facing an unplanned early pregnancy—can deeply affect a person’s life. It all starts with self-awareness and self-respect.”

To other young people, he adds: “Your voice matters, your dreams are valid, and your actions can spark change. Stand beside one another, share what you know, and lift each other up. Together, we can create a Laos where every youth lives with dignity, choice, and hope for a brighter future.”