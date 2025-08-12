Join the Global Design Revolution at Maison Shanghai 2025

SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From September 9 to 12, 2025, Maison Shanghai 2025, held at the SWEECC in Pudong, will showcase over 800 top global design, home furnishing, and lifestyle brands. Centered on the theme “Design Infinity,” the event will spotlight the latest trends and innovations, serving as a key platform for industry leaders and design enthusiasts. Concurrently, Furniture China 2025, also Organized by China National Furniture Association & Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets, will take place at the SNIEC from September 10-13, offering an immersive exploration of the future of furniture and interior design.

Four Thematic Halls & Product Categories

Maison Shanghai 2025 will feature four dedicated pavilions, each highlighting essential design elements and pioneering concepts in furniture and interiors. These pavilions will present curated product categories, giving visitors an immersive exploration of cutting-edge trends and innovations.

H1: Interior Design + Material Aesthetics

Presents a comprehensive range of design solutions, spanning from soft furnishings to complete interior concepts. It showcases integrated approaches that harmoniously blend furniture, textiles, lighting, and decor elements. Visitors will discover how these components unite to create cohesive, sophisticated spaces for both living and working environments. With a focus on the synergy between furniture design and interior architecture, the exhibition highlights innovative solutions for residential and commercial applications alike.

Presents a comprehensive range of design solutions, spanning from soft furnishings to complete interior concepts. It showcases integrated approaches that harmoniously blend furniture, textiles, lighting, and decor elements. Visitors will discover how these components unite to create cohesive, sophisticated spaces for both living and working environments. With a focus on the synergy between furniture design and interior architecture, the exhibition highlights innovative solutions for residential and commercial applications alike. H2: Trendy Lifestyles + Aesthetic Living

Brings together diverse modern lifestyles with cutting-edge design, immersive experiences, consumer insights, and revolutionary spatial concepts. The H2 pavilion showcases healing-inspired furniture and smart wellness technologies in sensory-designed spaces, alongside an Art Display Supply Chain Area featuring industry trends and professional forums on real estate and cultural tourism.

Brings together diverse modern lifestyles with cutting-edge design, immersive experiences, consumer insights, and revolutionary spatial concepts. The H2 pavilion showcases healing-inspired furniture and smart wellness technologies in sensory-designed spaces, alongside an Art Display Supply Chain Area featuring industry trends and professional forums on real estate and cultural tourism. H3: Design Highland

Serves as a strategic showcase merging exhibitions, trade, and brand launches in an immersive environment, this pavilion features top design brands and innovators like Chi Wing Lo , Lv YongZhong, Zhong Song , Gary Zeng , Frank Chou , and 1NESS, BANMOO, TIANWU, PRECIOUS HOME , Moorgen, YANG DESIGN, XUE, Jean&Du., alongside emerging cross-disciplinary talents. Highlights include a bamboo-themed exhibition with 20+ designers’ sustainable co-creations, a “Re:Connection” zone displaying 30–60 award-winning designs, and a Tsinghua Alumni Art show blending fine art with design innovation—spotlighting Chinese creativity globally.

Serves as a strategic showcase merging exhibitions, trade, and brand launches in an immersive environment, this pavilion features top design brands and innovators like , Lv YongZhong, , , , and 1NESS, BANMOO, TIANWU, , Moorgen, YANG DESIGN, XUE, Jean&Du., alongside emerging cross-disciplinary talents. Highlights include a bamboo-themed exhibition with 20+ designers’ sustainable co-creations, a “Re:Connection” zone displaying 30–60 award-winning designs, and a Tsinghua Alumni Art show blending fine art with design innovation—spotlighting Chinese creativity globally. H4: Factory Direct Sales+ Conference Forums

Dedicated to bridging designers with OEM/ODM manufacturers, the H4 pavilion will feature over 200 curated suppliers to foster direct industry partnerships. Buyers can explore an extensive selection of furniture, materials, and bespoke manufacturing solutions—all while benefiting from streamlined sourcing, transparent processes, and tailored production capabilities. This pavilion is designed to accelerate the design-to-market journey through efficient collaboration and customizable offerings.

Maison Shanghai 2025 Forum Series

The event will feature an extensive program of 100+ forums and networking events, creating dynamic platforms for knowledge exchange and professional collaboration within the global design community. These carefully curated sessions will unite leading designers, industry pioneers and creative visionaries to explore transformative trends shaping design’s future.

The forum program is structured into three key streams:

1 Main Forum

MAISON DESIGN FORUM (MDF): As the flagship forum, the MDF convenes top design leaders to explore design’s evolving role in business, culture and daily life. This keynote event addresses critical industry challenges while setting the week’s agenda with forward-looking insights.

N Thematic Sub-forums

Global THINK-LAB : A cross-cultural design platform uniting leaders from architecture, interior design, furniture, art, and more. It addresses design challenges in a culturally diverse world and fosters global collaboration, empowering innovative thinking to drive the vision of a better life for humanity.

: A cross-cultural design platform uniting leaders from architecture, interior design, furniture, art, and more. It addresses design challenges in a culturally diverse world and fosters global collaboration, empowering innovative thinking to drive the vision of a better life for humanity. Living Trends : These sessions will explore smart homes, sustainable living, wellness innovations, workplace evolution, community development, and urban redesign – fostering interdisciplinary dialogue. At their core, they examine how future lifestyles transcend basic needs to become conscious creations of choice, experience, and meaning.

: These sessions will explore smart homes, sustainable living, wellness innovations, workplace evolution, community development, and urban redesign – fostering interdisciplinary dialogue. At their core, they examine how future lifestyles transcend basic needs to become conscious creations of choice, experience, and meaning. Design Theater : Building inclusive design systems through architectural storytelling, where projects serve as narratives that carry emotion, culture and spirit of place – expanding the possibilities of spatial discourse.

: Building inclusive design systems through architectural storytelling, where projects serve as narratives that carry emotion, culture and spirit of place – expanding the possibilities of spatial discourse. Pioneer Design : Encourages value-centric innovation, balancing user needs, social good, ecological responsibility and business pragmatism to redefine industry standards.

: Encourages value-centric innovation, balancing user needs, social good, ecological responsibility and business pragmatism to redefine industry standards. Maison City: A collaborative initiative partnering with select design institutions across multiple cities to host the Maison City Conference, fostering nationwide designer collaboration and maximizing exhibition impact through strategic synergy.

X Customized Events:

Beyond the core program, a range of bespoke events and activities allows brands and participants to craft tailored engagements—from guided design tours and thematic roundtables to exclusive networking sessions. Each element is designed to foster targeted innovation and meaningful collaborations within the design community.

Awards: Recognizing Excellence in Design

Maison Shanghai 2025 will also celebrate outstanding achievements in design with prestigious awards that recognize the most innovative and impactful designs in the industry. The awards will spotlight designers, brands, and products that exemplify creativity, sustainability, and technological innovation. Key awards include:

2025 China Furniture Gold Idea Design Award and China Build & Deco Gold Idea Award : Celebrating the most innovative furniture and interior designs, these prestigious awards will recognize works that push the boundaries of aesthetic and functional design.

: Celebrating the most innovative furniture and interior designs, these prestigious awards will recognize works that push the boundaries of aesthetic and functional design. CREDAWARD: An industry accolade that honors innovative design solutions and sustainable practices across the furniture and interior design sectors.

These awards will provide global recognition to designers and brands that are shaping the future of the industry and setting new standards for design excellence.

Special Exhibitions: Immerse Yourself in Unique Design Experiences

In addition to the thematic zones, Maison Shanghai will feature several special exhibitions that highlight both traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design innovations. These immersive experiences will provide visitors with a deeper connection to design culture and philosophy.

H1 Special Exhibitions:

Modern ICH Research Institute dedicates to reviving dormant artisanal wisdom and fostering dialogue between ancient techniques and modern life.

dedicates to reviving dormant artisanal wisdom and fostering dialogue between ancient techniques and modern life. The Art of Zen Living explores meditative, slow-living through tea furniture, Zen spaces, and traditional aesthetics, offering immersive installations and branded pavilions rooted in Eastern philosophy.

explores meditative, slow-living through tea furniture, Zen spaces, and traditional aesthetics, offering immersive installations and branded pavilions rooted in Eastern philosophy. Blossom Scent Garden celebrates the relationship between fragrance and design, showcasing how aromatic gardens transform spaces into immersive, emotionally uplifting environments.

celebrates the relationship between fragrance and design, showcasing how aromatic gardens transform spaces into immersive, emotionally uplifting environments. Deconstruction & Reconstruction Exhibition 2.0 highlights material innovation and sustainable design with weaving as its core theme, the exhibition invites visitors to engage directly with materials.

highlights material innovation and sustainable design with weaving as its core theme, the exhibition invites visitors to engage directly with materials. Modern Residence centers around “Intelligent Luxury • Artistic Architecture • Sustainable Legacy,” explores the new frontiers of urban luxury living—from spatial aesthetics to smart technology, and from personalized customization to artistic integration.

H2 Special Exhibitions:

Unbound Dwelling , co-presented by GREENTOWN and designed by TT. Tang of JinJing Production—reimagines future living through technology and human-centric design, presenting a visionary prototype that defies conventional limits.

co-presented by GREENTOWN and designed by TT. Tang of JinJing Production—reimagines future living through technology and human-centric design, presenting a visionary prototype that defies conventional limits. RE.d6 Exhibition focuses on the themes of aging societies, ecology, fashion, and wellness, facilitating in-depth discussions to pioneer sustainable, health-oriented living ecosystems for the future.

focuses on the themes of aging societies, ecology, fashion, and wellness, facilitating in-depth discussions to pioneer sustainable, health-oriented living ecosystems for the future. YOUNG CHAO is a male-centric design exhibition challenging norms through interdisciplinary masculine aesthetics. Anchored in “Twins State,” it explores duality—precision versus leisure—via curated dialogues between furniture, menswear, and materials.

is a male-centric design exhibition challenging norms through interdisciplinary masculine aesthetics. Anchored in “Twins State,” it explores duality—precision versus leisure—via curated dialogues between furniture, menswear, and materials. Wild in Maison embraces “Rewilding” through a bold spatial experiment: a central wild atrium anchors four zones—furniture, lighting, ceramics, and 3D-printed works—each reinterpreting untamed aesthetics.

embraces “Rewilding” through a bold spatial experiment: a central wild atrium anchors four zones—furniture, lighting, ceramics, and 3D-printed works—each reinterpreting untamed aesthetics. Bubble Forest invites visitors into a surreal forest where reality and imagination intertwine. Using spatial storytelling and advanced immersive technology, it offers a transformative journey toward inner peace.

invites visitors into a surreal forest where reality and imagination intertwine. Using spatial storytelling and advanced immersive technology, it offers a transformative journey toward inner peace. The Museum SETI 2.0 curates avant-garde digital art into an immersive cosmos, transporting visitors through infinite realms while offering collectible interstellar creations.

curates avant-garde digital art into an immersive cosmos, transporting visitors through infinite realms while offering collectible interstellar creations. Wild On Wheels brings an immersive outdoor experience to Maison Shanghai, blending cutting-edge design, pet-friendly living products, and a health-driven cycling community. It creates a “light adventure” for urban explorers.

brings an immersive outdoor experience to Maison Shanghai, blending cutting-edge design, pet-friendly living products, and a health-driven cycling community. It creates a “light adventure” for urban explorers. Design of Designers (DOD) marking its 12th year, explores how traditional craftsmanship blends with modern aesthetics to drive innovation. In collaboration with FRAME, eight designers will showcase limited-edition pieces inspired by intangible cultural heritage, featuring reimagined joinery, embroidered screens, handcrafted furniture, and cultural home décor—where heritage meets contemporary design.

Furniture China 2025 and DTS Platform

Running concurrently with Maison Shanghai, Furniture China 2025 at the SNIEC will feature 2,400+ exhibitors across multiple zones, including contemporary furniture, upholstery, office furniture, and materials & hardware. The official digital platform DTS and the app, will also be available, allowing for 24/7 B2B matchmaking, connecting buyers and exhibitors for ongoing collaboration.

Join the Global Design Revolution

The 2025 Maison Shanghai and Furniture China are set to be a landmark event, offering a comprehensive experience of design, innovation, and global trends. The events will bring together professionals from all corners of the design world, offering a unique platform to connect, trade, and collaborate.

Register now here.

Exhibition Date and Venue:

Maison Shanghai 2025: September 9-12, SWEECC

Furniture China 2025: September 10-13, SNIEC

For more details on registration, forums, events, and exhibition inquiries, visit the official Maison Shanghai website or apply via the DTS FurnitureChina app.

Contact: furniture@imsinoexpo.com