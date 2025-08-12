Laos Expects to Export 400 Tons of Durian in 2026

Laos is preparing to supply approximately 400 tons of high-quality durian to both domestic and international markets in 2026.

On 8 August, Elavan Ladpakdee, a representative of the Lao Durian Business Group, shared during a durian technical training event that the country currently has 269 hectares of durian plantations with 18,957 trees. Among these, 3,312 trees are already bearing fruit, while 15,645 are still maturing.

To achieve this target, the training focused on improving cultivation techniques, orchard management, disease prevention, and value-added processing to enhance the crop’s market value.

Participants also received guidance on Laos’ agricultural export standards, regulations, and the necessary documentation for exporting fresh durian.

According to Elavan, the country is preparing every step from seed to shipment to ensure Lao durians meet the highest quality standards.

China is expected to be a major buyer, so Laos aims to leverage its geographical proximity to China and improve logistics via the Laos-China Railway to reduce costs and improve export efficiency.

Durian, often called the “king of fruits,” is famous across Southeast Asia for its rich, creamy flesh and distinct aroma. With fertile land, skilled farmers, and growing market interest, Laos aims to compete with regional durian leaders like Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.