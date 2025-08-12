Vientiane Capital Records 496 Crime Cases in First Half of 2025

Authorities in Vientiane Capital have reported a total of 496 criminal incidents during the first six months of this year.

This marks a decrease of 106 cases compared to the same period in 2024. The figures were disclosed during a high-level meeting held on 12 August at the Vientiane Capital Police Headquarters, chaired by the Ministry of Public Security.

The meeting was convened to assess progress in building political foundations and improving local security infrastructure.

During the session, Deputy Chief of the Vientiane Capital Police Headquarters, Kong Kanlongsuk, presented a comprehensive report detailing crime statistics, drug enforcement efforts, and community safety initiatives.

Of the 496 criminal cases recorded, authorities were able to resolve 510, resulting in the arrest of 792 individuals. Among those detained were 23 foreign nationals.

Drug-related offenses continued to represent a significant portion of criminal activity, with 377 cases resolved, down by 51 compared to the last half of 2024.

The report also highlighted major strides in local governance and population management.

The authorities have completed a citywide census, registering 180,188 families with a total population of 875,448 people. From this data, electronic records have already been created for 94,199 individuals.

The authorities called for continued focus on monitoring population movements, strengthening village-level security agreements, and implementing the national anti-drug agenda.

They stressed the need to secure key areas ahead of major national events, including the 3rd Party Congress and the 12th National Games.