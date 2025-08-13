Video of Thai Student Assaulting Math Teacher Goes Viral

A Grade 11 student in Uthai Thani, Thailand, physically assaulted his female math teacher after receiving an 18 out of 20 on a midterm exam.

The teacher was promptly hospitalized, while the authorities launched a legal action against the minor under the Child and Juvenile Law.

The incident, which took place on 5 August at a private school in Ban Rai district, was recorded and posted online.

The footage depicted the student, dissatisfied with his midterm score, first discussing the grade with the teacher and later consulting other faculty members, but he was still denied a perfect score.

The teacher explained that while his answers were correct, he had not shown the required working steps to earn full marks.

Tensions escalated when the student returned to the classroom and demanded an apology from the teacher. When she questioned who should apologize, he launched a physical attack.

Several female students present in the classroom quickly shielded the teacher with their bodies in an attempt to stop the assault. The attack left her with a bruised left eye, swelling on her head, and inflamed ribs, necessitating medical attention.

A social studies teacher from an adjacent classroom later described the scene, noting that most students had left for other classes, leaving only two male students and several female students in the classroom.

The teacher explained that the student reportedly aimed for a high score to strengthen his application to the police academy.

Authorities also confirmed that the perpetrator had a prior record of violent behavior, including hitting a female student on a school shuttle bus after she made loud noises.

Teacher’s Recovery and Support

On 8 August, the assaulted teacher filed a police report. She returned to Nong Chang Police Station on 12 August to give additional statements and participate in a reconstruction of the incident in the classroom where it occurred.

Despite the accident, she affirmed her commitment to return to teaching once her mental and physical health allowed.

The student has been suspended from school and has expressed a desire to leave. His parents have apologized to the teacher for their son’s actions.