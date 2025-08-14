Laos Takes Proactive Measures to Mitigate Peak Rainy Season Disasters

As the rainy season intensifies across Laos, the Irrigation Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has stepped up efforts to manage natural disasters, especially floods and droughts.

Speaking to state media on 11 August, Anousone Khounsombath, Acting Director of the Irrigation Department, said a dedicated committee has been set up to work with local authorities to monitor and inspect flood-prone areas.

He added that weather notices have been sent to provincial irrigation offices and Vientiane Capital, urging preparation for heavy rains, landslides, and flooding.

Anousone explained that the department is also coordinating with local authorities to check critical points where water could threaten production areas.

Flood prevention sites, water gate systems, and emergency pumping and drainage installations along streams across the country, are also being closely monitored.

The department is working with the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology to track weather updates and issue alerts to provincial offices and Vientiane Capital, he said. These alerts help village authorities and farmer groups prepare for sudden heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides.

Water levels of the Mekong River and its tributaries are also being carefully monitored to prevent damage to irrigation infrastructure.

Future Plans and Emergency Preparedness

Looking ahead, the Irrigation Department plans to strengthen coordination with provincial offices, Vientiane Capital, and district agriculture and environment offices.

Inspections will focus on areas at high risk of flooding, while water gates, dams, and drainage systems will be maintained to ensure proper water storage during droughts and efficient drainage during floods.

In addition, the department has prepared 17 mobile water pumps, each with 65 horsepower, and seven mobile water pump trucks strategically stationed across the country, including in Xayaboury Province, Champasack Province, Vientiane Capital, and at the Irrigation Department itself, to ensure rapid response when needed.

This initiative came after Tropical Storm Wipha struck Laos in late July, wreaking havoc across the country.

The storm affected 34 districts in multiple provinces, killing four people and leaving four others missing, while impacting nearly 15,000 families and destroying more than 2,200 homes.

It caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including roads, bridges, schools, irrigation systems, and sanitation facilities, and flooded around 2,000 hectares of farmland, with livestock losses also reported.