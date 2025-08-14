Vientiane Authorities Report Over 135 Hectares of Illegal Mining

Vientiane authorities have revealed that illegal mining activities across the capital cover over 135 hectares, far exceeding legal limits.

Of eight companies operating in the city, three held legal permits covering 10 hectares but were found mining over 61.82 hectares, surpassing their authorized limits.

Meanwhile, five companies operated without authorization over 83.38 hectares. Combined, mining activities from all eight companies affected 145.20 hectares, surpassing the legal limit by 135.20 hectares, the city’s deputy mayor said on 14 August.

Officials emphasized the urgent need for coordinated action among municipal authorities, district offices, and government agencies. Measures include enforcing mining regulations, enhancing monitoring along rivers and streams, and developing targeted action plans to address illegal mining.

This follows the Lao government’s suspension of all potash exploration and mining projects in Vientiane Capital, effective 1 July, due to serious environmental and safety concerns.

Authorities stressed mitigating environmental and social impacts and ensuring strict compliance with the law.