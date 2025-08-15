Bybit’s Daily Treasure Hunt Returns with 220,000 USDT Prize Pool and Lower Entry Barriers

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the return of its Daily Treasure Hunt event in a newly enhanced, lower‑barrier format designed to be easy to join and rewarding for all participants, especially new users. Running from August 18 to September 21, 2025, the reimagined campaign features simpler mechanics, a monthly rewards structure, and instant‑win opportunities, making it easier than ever to take part and win.

Key changes in this year’s campaign include:

Lower barrier to rewards: users can trade as little as 1,000 USDT daily to collect 100 points per day — enough to redeem rewards worth up to 100 USDT during the campaign, on a first‑come, first‑served basis.

Monthly rewards format: points now accumulate over the month, with access to a 220,000 USDT monthly prize pool.

Simpler, more varied tasks: a wider range of daily, limited‑time, and engagement tasks, from small‑volume trades to exploring new features or consuming educational content.

New reward features: daily check‑ins with bonus points for consecutive logins (no cost, no trade required), plus scratch cards (100,000 available) redeemable for instant prizes up to 1,000 USDT, contributing to a 100,000 USDT scratch prize pool.

This campaign is designed with new users in mind, ensuring a level playing field for all participants. There’s no need to worry about large-scale traders dominating the rewards — everyone has an equal opportunity to benefit. The focus is simple: Small is big, meaning even small trades across any product are counted. And Slow is fast — by checking in for 20 consecutive days, users can earn an extra 10 points, entirely for free. It’s a straightforward, inclusive approach that rewards consistency and participation, not just high-volume trading.

The revamped Points Plaza remains a central feature, allowing users to redeem points for cash rewards, airdrops valued up to 100 USDT, or exclusive benefits such as VIP Trial Passes for premium features lasting seven days or more.

The latest iteration of Daily Treasure Hunt reflects Bybit’s commitment to offering lower‑barrier, inclusive campaigns that reward consistent participation and make it simple for anyone, especially new users, to enjoy the platform.

