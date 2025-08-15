Groundbreaking New Campaign Unveiled for Colgate Optic White Purple Featuring K-Pop Icon IU, Redefining Oral Care as a Beauty Essential

IU’s Beauty Hack for a Whiter Smile



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 August 2025 – Colgate-Palmolive has launched a new campaign for Colgate Optic White Purple, starring global K-Pop idol and beauty icon, IU. This marks the first time a Korean celebrity has been engaged for a Colgate campaign of this scale, strategically associating oral care within the thriving K-beauty landscape across 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with IU, the Queen of K-pop, a partnership poised to make a significant impact with beauty enthusiasts across Asia and globally,” said Samir Singh, EVP Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive, Asia Pacific. “As leaders in the Oral Care category, we are using the success of Optic White Purple to position toothpaste and oral care serums as beauty essentials. IU embodies the essence of K-beauty, a cultural force defining new trends in beauty across the world, now reveals the secret behind her smile – Colgate Optic White Purple. We will showcase the science of colour correction and use Omni-demand generation to drive engagement and purchase across every consumer touchpoint”.

Launched in August, the high-decibel campaign will span TV, digital, social media, retail, and Out-of-Home (OOH) channels, reaching consumers in Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Macau.

Speaking of the partnership, IU, the multifaceted musician and actress who debuted in 2008 has cultivated a loyal global fanbase known as UAENAs shared, “I’m truly delighted to collaborate with Colgate – it’s a brand I genuinely love.”

The campaign was created by WPP CP, led by Ogilvy teams in Singapore, Hong Kong & Korea, WPP Media & Social@Ogilvy Australia. The core objective is to continue building momentum for Colgate Optic White Purple, following the successful launch of Purple toothpaste and Serum innovations. This collaboration stays true to Colgate and IU’s authentic charm and personality, as it has been designed as a gift to her dedicated fanbase speaking directly to them. It features special product packs, exclusive collectibles, and behind-the-scenes content, all while reinforcing the message that “Purple is a must-have beauty hack for a whiter smile.”

“K-beauty is renowned for its viral beauty hacks, yet teeth have largely been left out of this dialogue – until now,” said Daniel Cullen, APAC Executive Director, WPP CP. “Our strategy was to create intrigue and firmly establish Colgate Optic White as an indispensable part of the beauty regimen. By re-introducing it as IU’s personal beauty hack, not for her skin, but for her teeth, we’re tapping into a powerful cultural phenomenon and a highly engaged audience.”

Watch the full campaign film and discover IU’s beauty hack for a whiter smile here.

Catch the teaser on Instagram and TikTok and don’t miss the GWP reveal and unboxing video on Instagram and TikTok.

