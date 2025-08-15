Laos Hands Over Five Drug Suspects to Thailand

Laos has handed over five drug suspects to Thai authorities as part of ongoing efforts to combat cross-border drug crime.

On 13 August, the five suspects, wanted under Thai court warrants for serious drug-related offenses, were transferred to officers from Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

The handover took place at the Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge 1 in Mueang Nong Khai District, Nong Khai Province, Thailand.

Officials from both countries, including representatives from ten Thai security agencies, were present to ensure the transfer went smoothly.

The suspects are accused of serious crimes involving Category 1 and 2 narcotics, including importation, possession, and trafficking.

Lao authorities highlighted that the handover reflects close cooperation with Thailand in sharing information and enforcing the law to prevent drug crimes.

The handover was followed closely by a major drug bust in Laos.

On 14 August, Bokeo Provincial Police arrested a drug transporte and seized 8,810,000 methamphetamine pills, weighing nearly one ton.