Mines Advisory Group Wins 2025 Hilton Humanitarian Prize

On 13 August, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation announced that the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) will receive the 2025 Conrad N. Hilton Humanitarian Prize, with the award ceremony set for this October in New York City.

MAG is a humanitarian, development, and peacebuilding organization that works to clear landmines, remove unexploded bombs, and reduce armed violence in countries such as Laos.

Since 1989, MAG has helped over 23 million people in more than 70 countries recover after war. It has also been a key player in the global push to ban landmines, saving lives, protecting rights, and helping communities live in peace.

The Hilton Humanitarian Prize is awarded through a detailed review process. Nonprofits from around the world are nominated, and a panel of international jurors makes the final decision after careful evaluation.

The 2025 jury included Helen Clark, Leymah Gbowee, Conrad N. Hilton III, Sister Joyce Meyer, Queen Noor, Kennedy Odede, Zainab Salbi, and Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León.

In Laos, MAG has been working since 1994 and currently employs over 1,000 people in Xieng Khouang and Khammouane provinces, providing clearance operations, risk education, and surveys.

Peter Laugharn, President and CEO of the Hilton Foundation, said,

“The selection of the Mines Advisory Group as this year’s Hilton Humanitarian Prize recipient serves as a reminder that compassion and peace should still be at the top of our global agenda. Through its extraordinary efforts to help communities return to safety and prosperity after conflict, the Mines Advisory Group exemplifies the kind of humanitarian excellence our Prize has sought to celebrate and inspire over the last three decades.”

Addressing the Ongoing Threat of Landmines

The Prize recognizes MAG’s work to address the lasting harm caused by landmines, unexploded ordnance, and armed violence. In 2023, more than 80 percent of landmine victims were civilians, and over one-third were children.

Landmines are still being used in conflicts today, including in Gaza, Myanmar, Sudan, Ukraine, and Yemen.

“For 35 years, MAG has stood resolute in its mission to respond to the urgent needs of people in communities ravaged by conflict and in places still grappling with conflict’s legacy, long after the wars have ended,” said Darren Cormack, MAG’s Chief Executive.

“We’re honored to receive the Hilton Humanitarian Prize in recognition of the tireless and courageous work of our global staff. Our hope is that this spotlight can help underscore the fundamental human right to live free from the fear of landmines and armed violence. Every landmine cleared is a life saved, a community restored and a future reclaimed.”

Most of MAG’s 5,500 staff members come from communities directly affected by war.

In 1997, MAG shared the Nobel Peace Prize for helping launch the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, which led to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (Ottawa Treaty).

“As levels of conflict rise across the world and as several countries have expressed intent to exit the Ottawa Treaty amidst escalating conflict in Eastern Europe, our work has never been more important,” said Shari Bryan, Executive Director of MAG U.S.

“The Hilton Humanitarian Prize will enable us to better meet the needs of this moment. Using the Prize funding, our team will be able to invest in research and innovation to deepen our impact, respond to emergency contexts and secure sustainable funding to carry our work forward.”

The Hilton Humanitarian Prize is the largest annual humanitarian award for nonprofits. Since 1996, it has given USD 46.5 million to 29 organizations working in difficult and dangerous conditions.

This year, to mark its 30th anniversary, the award will increase from USD 2.5 million to USD 3 million in unrestricted funding.