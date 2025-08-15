Tropical Storm LingLing Triggers Flood Warning in Laos

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a flood warning for multiple provinces in Laos from 16 to 19 August, due to the formation of Tropical Depression LingLing.

According to the forecast, a mass of hot air over southern China, the northern South China Sea, and Taiwan is expected to cause a low-pressure system to strengthen into a tropical depression on 16 August.

By 17 August, it will intensify into Tropical Storm LingLing and move toward the central South China Sea near central Vietnam.

As a result, Laos will see widespread rainfall ranging from light to moderate, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas and strong winds in certain localities.

Specially, on 16-17 August, Vientiane Capital, Vientiane Province, Xaysomboun, Bolikhamxay, Khammouane, Savannakhet, Salavanh, Champasack, Sekong, and Attapeu may experience significant downpours and gusty winds.

Then, on 18-19 August, rain is expected to spread to Phongsaly, Houaphanh, Xieng Khouang, Oudomxay, Bokeo, Luang Namtha, Luang Prabang, Xayabouly, Vientiane Capital, Xaysomboun, Vientiane Province, Bolikhamxay, Khammouane, and Savannakhet.

Authorities have identified areas with particularly high flood risk across Laos.

In the northern region, the most vulnerable districts include Phongsaly (Samphanh, Khua, Bun Neua, Bun Tai), Bokeo (Merng, Paktha, Pha Oudom), Luang Namtha (Luang Namtha, Viengphoukha), Houaphanh (Xon, Hiam, Et, Xiengkhor, Sobbao, Kavanh), Xieng Khouang (Khoun, Phou Kout, Mokmai, Paek, Kham, Nong Het, Souy), Luang Prabang (Nan, Phonthong, Viengkham, Nam Bak, Xieng Ngeun), and Xayabouly (Xayabouly, Boten, Paklay).

In central, districts at high risk include Vientiane Province (Kasi, Vang Vieng, Xanakham), Xaysomboun (Thathom, Hom, Longsan, Anouvong), Bolikhamxay (Khamkeut, Bolikhan, Viengthong, Xaychamphone, Thaphabat), and Khammouane (Nakai, Yommalath, Boualapha, Xaybuathong, Khounkham).

Meanwhile, in southern Laos, the districts of Salavanh (Samouay, Ta-Oy), Sekong (Kaleum, Dakcheung), and Attapeu (Sanxay, Phouvong) are considered particularly vulnerable.

Authorities urge residents and officials to stay alert for heavy rain that may cause floods and to follow updates.