Fruit of Her Labor: How a Young Farmer Is Redefining Agriculture in Laos

A young woman in Luang Prabang is proving that farming can be more than just survival—it can be a source of pride, sustainability, and opportunity.

She is turning her passion for agriculture into a way to lift her family and community, while also challenging the traditional idea that farming is only men’s work.

Her name is Mimee Phommaly, a 27-year-old farmer with an agricultural degree who has dedicated herself to building her own farm with her family named “Khamphet Farm”.

“I believe farming is what will get rid of poverty. It helps ensure food sustainability, and I’m proud to be a farmer,” said Mimee.

Mimee’s first inspiration came during a trip to Thailand with her father in 2000. That experience sparked her ambition to imagine what it would be like to grow fruit in Luang Prabang as a small business.

Without hesitation, she bought fruit seeds like pomelo and rambutan back to Laos and planted them on her family’s land.

“My sister and I grew up in the forest. We didn’t have time to play like other kids. We were poor, so I became part of nature—that’s why I love being a farmer,” she said.

In 2005, she began selling products in front of her small house and sought out wholesale markets to build customer trust before expanding to larger-scale exports abroad.

“For the first two to three years, we didn’t make any profit, only expenses because it was our first attempt. But we kept nurturing it like our baby,” Mimee recalled.

In her family, there are three women—herself, her mother, and her sister. She strongly believes women can do heavy work just as well as men and can show their potential in the agriculture industry.

“Farming isn’t always men’s work, and it’s not just a poor job for poor people. It can be a valuable profession if we do it with love,” Mimee expressed.

Crisis Equal Opportunity

Every farm faces challenges, and Khamphet Farm is no exception. The biggest threat comes from natural disasters like flooding, which can cause severe damage to production.

Market competition is another hurdle. Mimee noted that her toughest market rivals aren’t local fruit sellers but imported produce from other countries, which can reduce trust in Lao-grown products.

Despite these challenges, Mimee has embraced them as opportunities, using her growth mindset to make the farm more popular through creative business ideas.

When fruit prices dropped sharply—especially for tangerines—sales slowed. Rather than letting the harvest go to waste, she asked herself, “Why not open it like a buffet?”

That simple idea turned a problem into a breakthrough. It attracted visitors from across the country, expanded the farm’s reach, and drew in funding to grow the business.

“It was beyond my expectations—people came from all over to try our fruit. At first, the price was only LAK 5,000 (USD 0.23) per person,” she said.

“As it grew in popularity, we gradually adjusted the price each year to match production costs.”

Life Changing After Farming

From relying on boat driving as her family’s main source of income to becoming the owner of a large farm that attracts fruit lovers from near and far, Mimee’s journey has been transformative.

Over the years through barriers and successes, Khamphet Farm has grown to produce over 25 types of fruit on its land, generating an annual revenue of more than LAK 1.8 billion (approximately USD 83,720).

Looking ahead, she plans to turn her farm into an agro-tourism destination, where visitors can experience real farming practices and learn about rural agricultural life.

“I want to attract more people to visit our farm—not just to see it, but to truly feel how agriculture is done,” she said.

Community Contribution

Mimee’s ambition goes beyond improving her own family’s life.

She is committed to helping people in her community by creating job opportunities and ensuring they can develop farming skills to generate income.

During harvest season, villagers from nearby communities come together to help—sharing unity, conversation, and knowledge about fruit harvesting.

“I support my community by hiring them to help on my farm while teaching them techniques so they gain both income and skills. Some even got inspired and started their own farms,” she said.

Beyond her work in the fields, Mimee also serves as a mentor, providing lessons for both national and international university interns so that her knowledge can benefit anyone interested in agriculture.