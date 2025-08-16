Tan Chong Motor Launches All-New Nissan Magnite in Laos

On 15 August, Tan Chong Motor (Lao) Co., Ltd., the sole distributor of Nissan vehicles in Laos and a subsidiary of Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad in Malaysia, officially introduced the All-New Nissan Magnite to the Lao market.



Senior Country Head Lim Chee Khiang described the compact SUV as the perfect choice for families and first-time car owners, offering sleek design, advanced technology, fuel efficiency, and smart features suited for everyday urban driving.

Since its global debut in December 2020, the Nissan Magnite has sold over 150,000 units in more than 65 countries, proving its popularity and Nissan’s commitment to creating high-quality vehicles for customers worldwide.

The new Magnite stands out with a bold honeycomb grille, LED lights, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and roof rails.

Inside, it features a premium cabin with quilted leather seats designed to stay cooler in hot weather, dual-tone interior finishes, and adjustable ambient lighting for a personalized driving experience. Convenience features include remote engine start, as well as walk-away locking and approach unlocking for ease and security.

Powered by a turbocharged 1.0-litre engine, the Magnite combines strong performance with fuel economy. It uses Mirror Bore Coating Technology from the Nissan GT-R to reduce engine friction, manage heat, and improve efficiency.

Safety is enhanced through Nissan’s 360° Safety Shield, which includes six airbags, a reinforced body frame, an Around View Monitor, and advanced systems such as ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Vehicle Dynamic Control, and Hill Start Assist.

A tyre pressure monitoring system and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror further improve safety and comfort.

The All-New Nissan Magnite is available in four two-tone colour options: Sunrise Copper with Onyx Black, Flare Garnet Red with Onyx Black, Pearl White with Onyx Black, and Blade Silver with Onyx Black. The price starts at LAK 583,000,000 (around USD 27,000 ).

Early customers will receive a one-year free maintenance package, free car tinting, floor mats, and a full tank of petrol. The Magnite also comes with a three-year or 100,000 km warranty.