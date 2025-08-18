Jobsdb by SEEK Unveils Strategic Hiring Solutions to Address Market Challenges and Shape the Future of Recruitment

Hong Kong hirers can now post job ads for free and pay for performance, with enhanced AI targeting to find the right match for every role

Jobsdb by SEEK, Hong Kong’s leading employment marketplace, today announced a transformative shift in its recruitment solutions. Its innovative pay for performance model eliminates upfront hiring costs and uses advanced AI to deliver better matches between employers and jobseekers.

This move responds to Hong Kong’s changing job market, where economic uncertainties and surging job applications have created compounding recruitment challenges. According to Jobsdb’s latest data, the total number of job advertisements in the first half of 2025 dropped by 6% compared to the second half of 2024, reflecting cautious hiring strategies amidst global economic challenges. In contrast, average job applications per advertisement on the Jobsdb marketplace rose sharply by 41% during the same period. This surge has intensified competition among jobseekers, while employers face added challenges in managing high application volumes, often increasing recruitment costs and time-to-hire.

Pay for Performance Model Offers Flexible Hiring with No Upfront Costs

In response to evolving market dynamics, Jobsdb is moving beyond the traditional pay-to-post model, to one where hirers can post job ads for free and only pay for performance. The new model eliminates upfront advertising costs and offers employers greater flexibility — enabling a more tailored, result-driven hiring experience to meet diverse recruitment needs.

Now, employers can post unlimited job ads for free, granting businesses — from multinational corporations to local startups — cost-effective access to over 2.9 million registered jobseekers in Hong Kong for any role at any time. This makes it an ideal solution for employers facing manpower budget constraints. For job ads requiring enhanced visibility, employers can leverage premium features to boost exposure and attract targeted applications. This approach ensures employers pay only for the performance they need with smarter ad posting experience, helping optimise hiring budgets and streamline recruitment efforts.

Powered by AI, Jobsdb’s improved ad posting experience also delivers smarter insights, including performance predictions across all job ad tiers, such as estimated views and application volumes from high-fit candidates who are most likely to be a strong match for the role. These advanced tools help employers make data-driven hiring decisions, select the most effective ad format for each role, and align recruitment strategies with business goals.

Enhanced AI Targeting Delivers High-fit Candidates and Relevant Matches

Behind this transformation is SEEK’s world-class AI technology that’s already delivering proven results. In Hong Kong, 43% of applications on Jobsdb are driven by AI-powered recommendations.

SEEK has combined its existing AI models with an advanced model trained on millions of past hiring decisions, to predict a candidate’s likelihood of being shortlisted for any given job ad. Candidates with a high potential are classified as “high-fit”. SEEK’s AI actively targets high-fit candidates with relevant opportunities across various recommendation channels, including emails, notifications and website visibility. By focusing on high-fit candidates, SEEK’s AI not only improves job search efficiency and success rates for candidates, but also helps employers accelerate their hiring process and make smarter, faster recruitment decisions.

Rishi Patil, Head of AI Product, SEEK , said, “Our high fit signals is the next evolution in our AI matching. In SEEK, we’re always looking for the next advancement in AI models and how we can deeply understand the requirements that hirers are looking for and what makes a great candidate, and the data tells us that it’s working as high-fit candidates in Hong Kong are 3.8x more likely to be shortlisted than average applicants. This is really a pivotal moment for SEEK and our customers because it’s a shift to an AI-powered product that allows us to focus on more relevant, more targeted matches.”

Creating a Thriving Jobseeker Ecosystem for Career Growth

In today’s competitive job market, staying proactive and adaptable is essential. To empower jobseekers, Jobsdb will soon launch a new online learning and community platform designed to foster professional networking, knowledge sharing, and skills development. This vibrant ecosystem will also feature curated career guidance and video learning resources to support upskilling and help jobseekers grow and succeed in their careers.

Bill Lee, Managing Director, Hong Kong, Jobsdb by SEEK, stated, “As Hong Kong’s recruitment market grows more competitive, employers need efficient, targeted hiring solutions to find high-fit candidates while optimising resources. Jobsdb is evolving into Hong Kong’s most comprehensive employment marketplace, offering a pay for performance model allows employers to post job ads for free and upgrade for the performance they need, enabling a smarter, results-driven hiring process. Meanwhile, Jobsdb supports jobseekers through a new learning and community platform with networking opportunities, career resources, and upskilling content. We encourage jobseekers to continue upskilling and stay informed about market trends to thrive in a dynamic job market.”

