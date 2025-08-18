Luang Prabang Attracts Over 2.15 Million Tourists in First 7 Months of 2025

In the first seven months of 2025, Luang Prabang attracted over 2.15 million visitors, Deputy Governor Bounleua Sinxayvoravong reported at the provincial office on 15 August.

With 2,155,994 visitors in the first seven months of 2025, Luang Prabang saw an increase of 983,483 tourists, or 83.8 percent, compared to the same period last year.

The province also generated LAK 1,108 billion (approximately USD 52.76 million) in revenue, reaching 92.2 percent of its annual target.

Key attractions drawing visitors include Xiengthong Temple, Mount Phusi, Kuang Si Falls, the Royal Palace Museum, the Luang Prabang Night Market, etc

To prepare for the upcoming tourist season and the 30th anniversary celebrations of the UNESCO World Heritage Site later this year, the provincial authorities are focusing on urgent repairs and improvements, including resolving traffic bottlenecks within Luang Prabang City.

Meanwhile, Champasack Province welcomed over 426,126 visitors in the same period, generating more than USD 55 million in tourism revenue, an 8 percent increase from 2024. The province exceeded its annual visitor target of 350,958, achieving 121 percent of the planned number in just seven months.

Laos welcomed over 2.3 million tourists in the first half of 2025, up from 2.1 million during the same period last year. The country aims to surpass its 2025 target of 4.5 million visitors, building on more than 4.1 million tourists in 2024.