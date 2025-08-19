Laos Set to Export 120 Tons of Roselle to South Korea

Laos is on track to export 120 tons of roselle to South Korea, with plans to expand commercial cultivation to include black and white sesame, large onions, and others related for the Korean market.

On 14 August, the Lao Agricultural Business Association (LABA) officially launched the project.

LABA and the Korean company signed a key export agreement valued at LAK 16.2 billion (approximately USD 771,000). Additional crops will be introduced in the future.

LABA Vice President Khanthong Siphasert highlighted the project’s innovative “four-way” collaborative model, which strategically connects producers, processors, suppliers, government institutions, financial organizations, and international buyers.

He emphasized that the initiative not only boosts exports but also provides technical guidance, market insights, and investment opportunities for all participants.

So far 2025, LABA expanded the roselle cultivation project to cover six key areas, totaling 2.135 hectares.

According to the vice president, roselle is easy to grow, drought-tolerant, pest-resistant, and ready to harvest in 110 days with high yields.

Its vitamin C-rich, ruby-red fruit is valued worldwide for jellies, teas, sauces, syrups, and wines, making it highly marketable internationally.

The project is managed by the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI), serving as a coordination hub to connect producers and suppliers with government agencies, financial institutions, and international buyers.

