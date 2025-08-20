Authorities Seize Illegal Signal Repeaters in Vientiane Capital

The Ministry of Technology and Communications investigated and uncovered the illegal use of foreign-made signal repeaters in Vientiane Capital.

According to the Ministry of Technology and Communications issued on 19 August, the ministry confirmed that investigations conducted between June and July identified groups using prohibited devices.

Officials inspected and confiscated four sets of repeaters.

According to the ministry, such devices, which receive and transmit signals from abroad, are strictly banned from import, sale, installation, and use in Laos.

Their unauthorized use can interfere with mobile networks, causing slow connections or service failures across 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G systems.

Authorities also warned that repeaters are often exploited by criminal groups to facilitate phone scams and online fraud.

The seized equipment was removed, and users were warned and provided with guidance on legal restrictions.

Officials emphasized that if such violations are detected again, offenders will face prosecution under Lao law.