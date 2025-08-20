Foxconn Technology Invests US$30 Million in Robocore to Expand into Medical and Elderly Care Robotics Market

Projects 5X Revenue Growth by 2028, Accelerates Global Market Leadership and Paves the Way for IPO



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 August 2025 – Robocore Technology Limited (Robocore), a partner company of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), is pleased to announce the recent completion of its Series D funding. As the world’s largest precision electronics manufacturer, Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd. (“FTC”), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Q-Run Holdings Limited, has made a strategic investment in Robocore’s wholly-owned subsidiary RoboTemi Global Ltd. This investment marks FTC’s official entry into the smart robotics market, bolstering its smart manufacturing and artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, while paving the way for Robocore’s future IPO.

The transaction involves a total potential investment of up to US$30 million from FTC, beginning with an initial US$10 million investment in preferred shares, acquiring a 6.6% equity stake in RoboTemi Global Ltd. The agreement also includes two subsequent investment tranches of US$10 million each, which may be exercised on the first and second anniversaries of the initial investment. Valuations for these tranches will be determined by mutual agreement or third-party assessment.

“This is more than a capital injection — it’s an affirmation of our company’s future prospects,” said Mr Roy Lim, CEO of Robocore Technology. “With world-leading manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, FTC will join forces with us to accelerate our growth, expand into new markets, and help us stride confidently toward our IPO milestone.”

Mr Eric Or, Acting Chief Operating Officer of HKSTP, said, “AI empowers Hong Kong’s long-term economic development. HKSTP is pleased to see Robocore’s rapid growth and global impact. Robocore’s successful funding round not only signifies that a world-leading technology enterprise has endorsed its core robotics technology, but also proves that Hong Kong’s tech ventures can firmly establish their position on the global stage.”

Headquartered in Hong Kong Science Park, Robocore is the world’s leading open-platform service robotics enterprise. Its products are deployed at nearly 20,000 client sites worldwide. Additionally, it serves over 5,000 sites in the US, spanning hospitals, elderly homes, retail chains, and households. In New York State alone, more than 200 elderly homes use its temi robots to assist doctors in completing remote diagnoses within two minutes — significantly reducing insurance costs and improving medical coverage rates. Moreover, approximately 50 four-star and five-star hotels, 1,300 universities, secondary and primary schools, over one hundred smart buildings and shopping malls and 2,000 system integrators with development capabilities in the world are using Robocore’s products.

With FTC’s strategic and manufacturing support, Robocore is expected to achieve three-fold revenue growth over the next three years and aims for a five-fold increase by 2028. The company’s growth will be primarily driven by accelerated expansion in the US, Europe, and Asia. Robocore plans to initiate its IPO process within five years, aiming to become one of the world’s fastest-growing service robotic enterprises.

Proceeds from this funding round will be mainly used to strengthen Robocore’s telemedicine business in the US, Europe and Japan, launch new products for mainland China’s consumer market, and expand global sales and marketing operations. These initiatives aim to further consolidate its industry leadership position while preparing for a pre-2030 IPO.

About Robocore Technology Limited

Robocore Technology Limited is a Hong Kong-based robotics company headquartered in the Hong Kong Science Park. Founded with a mission to transform human–robot interaction, Robocore designs, develops, and manufactures advanced robotics for healthcare, education, consumer, and smart facility management markets. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, RoboTemi Global Ltd., based in Israel, is the developer of the globally recognised temi robot, which is deployed in markets worldwide.

About Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd.

Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd. (FTC, 2354.TW) is an independent listed company and a member of Foxconn Group, headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. The company specializes in Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) services for electronic products, with core competencies encompassing precision metal processing, thermal module, and system assembly.