JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Moomoo’s parent company Futu Holdings Ltd. (“Futu” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading global tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, announced its unaudited Q2 2025 earnings with US$676.6 million in revenues, up 69.7% year-over-year (“YoY”), and US$338.8 million in non-GAAP adjusted net income, up 105.2% YoY.



Moomoo’s Parent Company Futu Releases Q2 2025 Results: Net Income up 105% YoY to US$339 Million

As of June 30, 2025, the Company reported 27.12 million registered users, 5.24 million brokerage accounts and 2.88 million funded accounts. The Company’s total client assets surged to US$124 billion, demonstrating an accelerated growth of 17% quarter-over-quarter (“QoQ”) and 68% YoY. Notably, the Hong Kong market reported strong net inflows, with average client assets increasing QoQ by double digits, while the Singapore market posted robust user growth, with one in every two Singapore residents now a moomoo user [1].

In Q2, the Company’s total trading volume across its platforms grew by 12% QoQ and 121% YoY to US$457 billion, with US equities hitting US$343 billion, an all-time high. Singaporean, Australian, Japanese, and Canadian equities also recorded historical highs in quarterly trading volume.

Cryptocurrency and AI Lead Product Innovation

In the second quarter, cryptocurrency assets grew significantly by 43% QoQ across the Company’s platforms. As the Company charts an ambitious course for the future of fintech, it has placed cryptocurrency expansion at the forefront of its business strategy. Following successful launches in Hong Kong and Singapore, the Company has introduced Moomoo Crypto to US investors. It is actively exploring and accelerating the rollout of cryptocurrency trading services across its global markets, aiming to build a one-stop investment platform that seamlessly connects virtual assets with traditional finance.

At the same time, the Company is striving to build an end-to-end virtual asset infrastructure lifecycle. Leveraging multiple licenses obtained from regulators of various markets, the Company is set to provide a wide range of services including custody, matching and trading for virtual assets. The Company has launched cryptocurrency deposit and withdrawal services in Hong Kong, and has announced plans to explore offering around-the-clock on-chain tokenized money market fund trading services. In the future, the Company intends to offer more compliant crypto-related features to global investors.

In addition to cryptocurrency, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) has been in the spotlight as more AI applications emerge in the fintech realm. In Q2, the Company introduced its self-developed blockbuster feature, Moomoo AI, an AI chatbot that empowers users worldwide to make smarter investment decisions with cutting-edge technologies. More advanced tech-driven functions are available in Moomoo Membership, which aims to provide exclusive premium benefits to members and provide value-added services.

The Company continues to upgrade its platform features and enrich its product selections to meet various investor demands. In Japan, moomoo further expanded its capabilities in US stock assets by launching US stock options trading. In Malaysia, moomoo introduced IPO financing and earnings calendar features, enhancing the Malaysian stock trading experience. Meanwhile, the Company is improving trading features across various platforms, including launching the Options Strategy Builder feature on mobile and enabling funds and bonds trading on desktop. The recent Bullish IPO attracted strong interest on moomoo US platform, with 100% of moomoo subscribers successfully securing the shares. The moomoo app maintained the top position in Q2 downloads among local stock trading apps in Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong [2].

Localization Strategy Drives Long-Term Market Growth

In response to the rapid increase in demand for cryptocurrency and options related content from global users, moomoo introduced several dedicated educational sections within the in-app community. By the end of the second quarter, the community reported quarterly growth in daily active users, user generated content, and user engagement, with almost two million visits to the community’s free educational online courses.

In addition to online courses, moomoo also partnered with various organizations to promote financial literacy. In collaboration with Nasdaq and Japan Exchange Group, moomoo hosted its flagship offline event — MooFest in Japan, attracting around 3,000 investors. Moomoo Malaysia joined forces with Bursa Malaysia to promote financial literacy, advancing the development of the local investment market. In the US, Moomoo Foundation and W!se, an educational nonprofit, presented awards to 100 high schools for their educational excellence in finance. Additionally, moomoo made a bold new presence at Citi Field, home of the American professional baseball team the New York Mets, with a 36-foot high moomoo signage, which significantly amplifies moomoo’s brand visibility and recognition around the New York tri-state area. Moomoo also partnered with J.P. Morgan for the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge Singapore 2025 to promote wellness and an active lifestyle.

Moomoo’s dedicated localization efforts and product strengths garnered wide recognition across global markets, underscoring its growing influence in the fintech domain. In Malaysia, moomoo was honored by Bursa Malaysia with two prestigious awards – “Top Broker – Highest Number of New Accounts” and “Top Broker – Highest Traded Value”. In Australia, moomoo secured the “2025 Canstar Outstanding Value” awards for traders, active investors, and casual investors, a testament to its broad appeal and “customer-first” business philosophy. In Singapore, moomoo clinched the “Fintech – Private Wealth Management” award at the SBR Technology Excellence Awards 2025. With all these accolades, moomoo reaffirms its commitment to enhancing customer value. The Company will continue to widen the products and features on the platform while maintaining its first-class services.

[1] Refers to moomoo users among Singapore’s resident population aged 20–70, based on 2024 year-end demographic statistics from the Singapore Department of Statistics [2] Source: data.ai

About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, moomoo has expanded its global presence to serve investors across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, moomoo is trusted by more than 27 million investors worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability.

For more information, please visit moomoo’s official website at www.moomoo.com

CONTACT: pr@moomoo.com