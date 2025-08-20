Thailand to Offer Free Domestic Flights to 200,000 International Arrivals

Thailand is planning to offer free domestic flights to 200,000 foreign arrivals to boost tourism nationwide over a three-month period from September to November.

The campaign, called “Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights”, aims to encourage visitors to explore secondary destinations across Thailand, beyond the main tourist cities, according to the Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

The ministry will propose a THB 700 million (about USD 21.5 million) budget allocation from the central reserve fund to cover domestic airfare costs, providing THB 1,750 (Roughly USD 54) per seat per flight, or THB 3,500 (Around USD 107) round-trip for 200,000 travelers, totaling 400,000 seats.

Six domestic airlines including Thai Airways, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and VietJet Thailand, will participate. Free tickets will be offered when tourists book international flights directly with airlines or through online travel agents.

Visitors purchasing standard international airfare to Thailand will receive a round-trip domestic flight with 20 kg baggage allowance. Each free ticket can be used for one domestic flight, according to individual travel plans.

The initiative covers all provinces, with a focus on UNESCO-listed sites, major tourist cities, and attractive secondary destinations.

The ministry expects the program to generate more than THB 8.8 billion (around USD 270 million) in revenue from the THB 700 million (about USD 21.5 million) budget, though cabinet approval is still pending.

In the first half of 2025, Thailand welcomed over 16.8 million international tourists, ranking third in Asia.