Dell Technologies launches AI Innovation Hub to drive AI transformation, enablement and leadership in Singapore and the region

The Dell Technologies APJ AI Innovation Hub (AIIH), dedicated to advancing AI for Singapore and the region, is an extension of the Dell Technologies Global Innovation Hub (GIH). Since 2019, Dell has invested over US$ 50 million in the GIH to drive key areas of growth in digital transformation to improve financial services delivery, enhance healthcare, optimise energy efficiency and expand access to quality education through innovative technology solutions.

The AIIH has three key objectives – AI transformation, AI enablement and AI leadership, aligning closely with Singapore’s National AI Strategy 2.0.

AI Transformation

Understanding the critical need for support beyond infrastructure, Dell’s AIIH provides end-to-end capabilities that bridge the gap between government and enterprises’ AI ambitions and successful deployment. The demand for holistic support is supported by recent research, where 62% of businesses in Singapore cited a preference for third-party AI partners that are capable of managing projects from strategy to implementation.

The AIIH team will facilitate collaboration between organisations and partners to validate use cases, creating and testing prototypes out of Singapore for the region.

The hub has developed around 50 AI engineering solution prototypes, workshop modules and data science demo models. Since 2024, over 100 proof-of-concepts, workshops and demonstrations on AI engineering, generative and predictive AI have been conducted — all tailored for enterprises in the APJ region.

Many organisations have used Dell’s resources to drive innovation, with several initiatives progressing toward full deployment across various sectors. For example:

Energy sector: Strengthening critical infrastructure resilience to ensure seamless and reliable operations for leading energy providers. Additionally, leveraging digital humans and chatbots to enhance customer engagement and improve customer experiences.

Strengthening critical infrastructure resilience to ensure seamless and reliable operations for leading energy providers. Additionally, leveraging digital humans and chatbots to enhance customer engagement and improve customer experiences. Telecommunications sector: Assisting a leading telecom provider to improve AI development and deployment across their infrastructure, enhancing agility, resilience and overall operational efficiency.

Assisting a leading telecom provider to improve AI development and deployment across their infrastructure, enhancing agility, resilience and overall operational efficiency. Education sector: Harnessing AI cloud technology to empower leading education providers, enhancing their research capabilities, fostering innovation and driving growth across their ecosystem.

Additionally, the Dell Technologies AI Centre of Excellence Lab is at the forefront of innovation, advancing research and development in AI PCs and edge computing designed for AI-specific use cases and workloads. Complementing the AIIH, the lab is committed to delivering exceptional user experiences while collaborating closely with academic institutions and hardware partners. Together, they conduct AI research and validate proof-of-concepts, ensuring scalable AI solutions can be seamlessly deployed across edge and hybrid environments.

AI Enablement

In line with Singapore’s focus on skilling, the AIIH is working with 10 local institutes of higher learning to integrate essential AI skills as part of current programs. These skills include AI engineering, platform engineering, machine learning operations, containerisation and cloud-native architecture.

This effort aligns with Singapore’s push towards growing AI talent and expertise. According to Deel research, 47% of organisations in Singapore reported a lack of local AI talent to meet business needs.

By the end of 2025, Dell Technologies experts, through the AIIH, will have trained around 10,000 students and midcareer professionals from among their customers and partners, equipping them with valuable tech skills to thrive in the future. The Dell InnovateFest and SCDF and Dell Innovation Challenge are annual events that unite ecosystem partners and students, providing a platform to showcase their creativity and harness technological innovations for social good. The Dell Technologies Forum Singapore event showcased some of these solutions.

“Our latest research shows that 90% of local enterprises are increasing investment in AI projects over the next 6-12 months. Organisations in Singapore recognise that AI is the foundation of future growth. The Dell Technologies APJ AI Innovation Hub, aligned with Singapore’s National AI Strategy 2.0, is powering AI transformation, accelerating AI enablement and driving leadership for Singapore and the region,” said Andy Sim, Vice President & Managing Director, Singapore, Dell Technologies. “This is a testament to the impact we can create when we harness the collective capabilities of the tech ecosystem to shape AI for the future.”

AI Leadership

Guided by the vision “AI for the Public Good, for Singapore and the World”, NAIS 2.0 seeks to empower individuals and communities to use AI with confidence, discernment and trust.

Aligned with Singapore’s ambitions, the Dell Technologies APJ AIIH helps:

Organisations leverage Dell’s expertise in AI engineering, data science, software development and full stack infrastructure deployment. By doing so, they can accelerate AI adoption, gain access to cutting-edge solutions, improve operational efficiency and unlock new business opportunities.

leverage Dell’s expertise in AI engineering, data science, software development and full stack infrastructure deployment. By doing so, they can accelerate AI adoption, gain access to cutting-edge solutions, improve operational efficiency and unlock new business opportunities. Industry to contribute to AI technologies and best practices in APJ, in collaboration with the wider tech ecosystem.

to contribute to AI technologies and best practices in APJ, in collaboration with the wider tech ecosystem. Society to advance ethical AI development and governance. Dell Technologies is proud to be a founding member of AI Verify Foundation and an active participant in the IT Standards Committee (ITSC) to spearhead the development of IT standards in Singapore .

“Organisations in Singapore and APJ are adopting AI but vary in AI readiness. The AI Innovation Hub is a trusted partner, offering end-to-end expertise to help businesses trial, deploy and scale AI solutions,” said Peter Marrs, President, Asia Pacific Japan & Greater China, Dell Technologies. “Singapore’s 60th birthday marks decades of progress and innovation. At Dell Technologies, we support this journey by driving technology that empowers businesses, nurtures talent and enriches lives. The new hub strengthens our commitment to bridge the gap between AI aspirations and real-world applications.”

