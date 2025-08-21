Rokid Sets Stage for AI Glasses Launch in New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rokid , a pioneer in human-computer interaction and AR innovation, announced the upcoming launch event for the Rokid Glasses, the world’s lightest full-function AI & AR smart glasses. The event, titled “Future in Sight,” will take place on August 26, 2025, in New York City. The event will bring together media, industry experts, and partners for an immersive experience that showcases how Rokid is shaping the next era of wearable computing.

Rokid Glasses is aiming to redefine wearable computing by combining advanced AI productivity tools, AR navigation, real-time multilingual translation, live transcription, and a 12MP first-person camera in a stylish, everyday form factor. Powered by the Qualcomm AR1 platform, these glasses deliver enterprise-grade performance with consumer-ready comfort and design.

Behind the product is the largest XR developer community in China, with over 15,000 developers and 5,000 corporate partners already involved through Rokid’s open SDK and resource platform. This developer ecosystem serves as a foundation for Rokid’s innovation. This year, the company aims to expand its reach beyond the domestic market by establishing a network of over 1,000 overseas developers, thereby improving consumer experiences and providing enhanced support to users worldwide.

Event Highlights

Global Product Unveiling – Exclusive first look at Rokid Glasses (Overseas) before public release.

– Exclusive first look at Rokid Glasses (Overseas) before public release. Industry Insight Panel – Experts discuss the shift from mobile devices to wearable AI and its impact on communication, accessibility, and daily life.

– Experts discuss the shift from mobile devices to wearable AI and its impact on communication, accessibility, and daily life. Hands-on Experience – Attendees will trial Rokid Glasses’ live translation, transcription, teleprompter, object recognition, and AI productivity features.

– Attendees will trial Rokid Glasses’ live translation, transcription, teleprompter, object recognition, and AI productivity features. Influencer Party – Featuring an AI Glasses For Social Good Podcast and the kickoff of Rokid’s “Dream Journey” World Tour.

With a proven track record in human-computer interaction and award-winning Augmented Reality designs, Rokid Glasses is opening a new chapter in everyday AI and AR experiences: making immersive computing accessible, light, and ready for real life.

About Rokid

Rokid is a product-oriented platform company with a focus on human-computer interaction for over ten years. As a pioneer in augmented reality, Rokid develops both hardware and software for AR headsets and their surrounding ecosystem, with a mission to ensure that the magic of AR leaves no one behind. With the largest XR developer community in China, its products are consistently regarded among the best wearable devices in the country. It has won the Las Vegas CES Innovation Award for three consecutive years and the German IF Design Award five times.

Website: https://global.rokid.com/