Vientiane Cracks Down on Business Violations, Fines Over LAK 338 Million

By Thongsavanh Souvannasane
Vientiane Capital inspected 98 businesses in mid-2025, fined 13 units LAK 290 million (about USD 13,000).

In the first half of 2025, the Vientiane Capital Department of Industry and Commerce inspected 98 businesses and fined 13 units a total of LAK 290 million (about USD 13,000).

Presenting the report at a meeting on 21 August, Manosack Xaysilikoun, Deputy Director of Internal Trade of Vientiane Capital, highlighted that the main violations included operating without a business license, price violations, and failure to label products in the Lao language.

Authorities also confiscated illegal goods, including 25 tons of frozen pork parts, 437 cartons of untaxed cigarettes, 45 cases of imported liquor, and 36 packs of illegally imported beer, with a total value of nearly LAK 380 million (around USD 18,000).

At the district level, inspections covered 477 businesses and 10 markets, uncovering 39 violations. 

Fines totaling LAK 48.7 million were issued, primarily against unregistered businesses, along with cases of improper labeling and other breaches.

