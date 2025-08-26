SHEIN Survey Reveals Back-to-School Trends Driving Gen Z and Millennial Families in 2025

Style, confidence, and self-expression lead the way as SHEIN predicts what’s next

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SHEIN, the global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, conducted its 2025 Back-to-School Survey, spotlighting how U.S. families are redefining style and priorities for the new school year. With more than 22,000 respondents nationwide, the survey provides a pulse on the trends influencing Gen Z and Millennial families, from fashion must-haves to the role of confidence in personal style.



SHEIN 2025 Back-To-School Survey

This year, students are embracing fashion as a statement of individuality. Top motivators for back-to-school shopping include discovering new outfits to express personal style (57%), capturing the “fresh start” feeling (54%), and the satisfaction of getting organized (51%). 80% of those surveyed said that making a fashion statement on the first day of school matters, with nearly 40% noting that a new outfit boosts their confidence and sets the tone for the year ahead.

The survey shows that trend-forward pieces are taking center stage:

Trendy tops and t-shirts: the number one must-have (73%)

Accessories like jewelry and caps: rising essentials (58%)

Statement jeans and pants: close behind (57%)

Unlike traditional shopping lists, families are embracing a more spontaneous and collaborative approach, allowing kids to select what feels authentic while parents keep an eye on deals and emerging trends.

“Because we listen to customers in real time, SHEIN has a front-row seat to what’s shaping culture,” said Lisa Zlotnick, U.S. head of brand PR for SHEIN U.S. “This survey reflects what we are seeing across our platform. Back-to-school shopping has shifted from stocking up on basics to curating bold looks that fuel confidence and creativity.”

From apparel and footwear to accessories, dorm essentials, and school-ready supplies, SHEIN offers a one-stop destination for back-to-school style, delivering affordable access to the trends Gen Z and Millennial families are leaning into right now.

Survey methodology: Conducted via the SHEIN app from July 18 to July 23, 2025, among 22,684 U.S. customers aged 18 and older. Respondents self-reported their shopping priorities and behaviors, providing a snapshot of back-to-school shopping trends.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry.

