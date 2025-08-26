Spike in Kratom-Related Cases Sparks Public Outcry in Laos

A recent surge in Kratom-related arrests and online sales has reignited public debate in Laos, as new regulations aimed at curbing its use face backlash on social media.

The plant-based substance, known for its stimulant effects at low doses and sedative properties at higher amounts, is drawing increasing concern, particularly among youth. While some users view Kratom as relatively harmless, medical experts warn it can be addictive and may lead to severe psychological effects, including hallucinations and confusion.

The controversy reached a boiling point this month after a string of high-profile arrests and a new regulation threatening fines of up to LAK 20 million (USD 923) and up to six months in jail for possession or use.

Recent Cases, Rising Threat

On 8 August, police in Houaphan Province arrested a 19-year-old suspect found in possession of 4 kilograms of Kratom leaves, referred to locally as marigold leaves, along with 135 bottles of cough syrup and eight e-cigarettes.

Just weeks earlier, on 16 June, Thai border authorities apprehended a Lao national attempting to smuggle 672 kilograms of Kratom across the First Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge. The haul was concealed in 12 sacks inside a white van.

Online trafficking is also on the rise. In a 18-February crackdown, police in Vientiane Province arrested two sellers and five buyers in Phonehong district’s Nalao village. Authorities seized 107 kg of Kratom and 200 grams of marijuana, allegedly marketed via TikTok and Facebook by local vendors Sengakhom and Khamphone.

These cases point to a growing pattern, with law enforcement increasingly targeting both offline and online trade, especially among teenagers.

Legal Penalties and Public Division

Under Article 320 of the Lao Criminal Law, Kratom is classified among narcotic-containing plants. Possession or consumption carries fines ranging from LAK 5 million (USD 230) to LAK 20 million (USD 923), and prison terms from one to six months.

Other narcotics, such as heroin, morphine, and cocaine, carry significantly harsher penalties: fines up to LAK 50 million (USD 2,297) and up to seven years in prison, depending on the substance and quantity involved.

The new Kratom penalties have drawn mixed reactions online. Critics argue the government should prioritize more serious crimes, such as organized drug trafficking and theft.

“Drinking this could not hurt anyone, even the authorities drinking it,” one commenter wrote, implying inconsistent law enforcement.

Others voiced frustration at the slow response:

“Why didn’t you suppress it from the beginning? It’s everywhere now.”

Still, many support stronger action, citing concerns about adolescent exposure.

“Please do something to erase this, the new generation is our future,” one user urged.

The growing debate over Kratom is tapping into deeper questions in Laos, about how the country handles drug policy, protects its youth, and applies the law fairly.

What was once seen as a niche issue is now front and center, as arrests rise and online sales continue.