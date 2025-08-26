Thailand Revokes Nearly 10,000 Student Visas Amid Crackdown on Misuse

Thai authorities have revoked visas and temporary stay permits for nearly 10,000 foreign students who failed to meet required criteria, targeting widespread misuse of student visas for illegal employment.

Higher Education Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol announced the mass revocation on 22 August, following investigations that revealed many foreign nationals entered Thailand claiming “education” as their purpose but never attended classes.

Panthana Nuchanart, Deputy Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, disclosed that probes had uncovered systematic abuse of the student visa system, with many visa holders conspicuously absent from classrooms and using their permits as a cover for employment or extended stays. He warned that students who were not genuinely enrolled would have their visa status immediately cancelled, according to the Bangkok Post.

In response, the Immigration Bureau has partnered with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation to cross-check enrollment and residency records. Educational institutions must now submit monthly reports on foreign student enrollment and progress to prevent fraudulent applications.

The crackdown follows allegations in late April that multiple northern universities issued student visas to Chinese nationals who never enrolled but were later spotted working on construction sites.

However, the universities have denied these accusations.

Similarly, in March 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Commission received a 139,000-page police report accusing 107 immigration officers of helping Chinese nationals involved in “grey” businesses obtain visas. That investigation remains ongoing.

A nationwide university briefing scheduled for September will clarify new compliance procedures.