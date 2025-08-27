Inflation Eases to Five Percent in August 2025

Inflation in Laos eased slightly in August 2025, with the annual rate recorded at five percent, down from 5.3 percent in July, according to official data.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 254.5 in August, up from 242.5 in the same month last year. On a monthly basis, the CPI increased modestly from 252.6 in July.

Housing, water, electricity, and cooking fuel saw the highest annual increase at 15.3 percent. Prices for other goods and services rose by 14.9 percent, followed by healthcare and medicine at 13.6 percent.

Alcohol and tobacco increased by 7.9 percent, household goods by 7.8 percent, and education by 7.6 percent. Clothing and footwear climbed by 7.5, restaurants and hotels by 6.6 percent, while food and non-alcoholic beverages were up 3.1 percent.

At a government meeting on 25 August, officials reported revenue of nearly LAK 47,000 billion (approximately USD 2.16 billion), representing 69 percent of the annual target.

Foreign currency reserves were sufficient to cover 4.94 months of imports, with projections remaining above the four-month threshold.

Agricultural exports continued to support the economy, with crop and vegetable exports reaching nearly 325,000 tons, valued at over USD 88 million. Livestock exports added another USD 1.16 million.

Officials said commodity prices and exchange rates remain under close watch.