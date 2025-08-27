Manignom Auto Group Launches Zeekr 7X and Lynk&Co 900 in Laos

Manignom Auto Group has launched two new vehicles in Laos: the Zeekr 7X, a luxury electric SUV, and the Lynk&Co 900, a stylish and spacious smart SUV.

The official launch event was held in Vientiane, bringing together media, business partners, and automotive industry leaders. Manignom Auto Group is the exclusive distributor of both Zeekr and Lynk&Co in Laos.

The Zeekr 7X comes in three versions, Performance All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD), and Standard RWD. It features a sleek design, high-end interior, and advanced electric vehicle technology.

The Lynk&Co 900 offers bold design, a comfortable six-seat layout, and modern smart features. It is designed for drivers who want both space and innovation in a single vehicle.

With the launch of these two models, Manignom Auto Group aims to provide more premium choices for Lao customers and support the growth of electric and smart mobility in the country.

Test drives and displays for the Zeekr 7X and Lynk&Co 900 are now available at Manignom Auto Group showrooms in Vientiane.