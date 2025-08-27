Mascot Controversy Erupts Over Alleged AI Use in Lao Games Design

A design controversy has erupted online following the unveiling of the official mascot for the 12th Lao National Games.

The “Peacock” mascot, selected as the event’s lucky animal, has drawn criticism after social media users claimed it was created using artificial intelligence (AI), raising questions about the role of human creativity in national events.

The issue began after the launch of a public design competition on 13 May, inviting Lao citizens of all ages to submit original designs for the event’s logo and mascot. Entries were required to reflect Lao culture. Logo designs had to feature three key national symbols: That Luang, the Naga, and a river. The mascot was predesignated as a peacock, and participants were asked to name and animate the character.

On 25 August, the winning designs were announced. The selected logo depicted That Luang with a river flowing beneath it. The chosen mascot featured a blue peacock dressed in matching shirt and pants, holding a torch, symbolizing “Prosperity and Victory.”

Organizers described the mascot as a representation of “athletic spirit, excellence, unity, and hope,” aiming to embody Lao cultural pride and connect the games to national heritage.

However, shortly after the announcement, social media users began questioning whether the mascot was hand-drawn or generated by AI. One user claimed to have run the image through an AI detection tool, which returned a 100 percent AI-generated result. The claim quickly went viral, sparking a heated online debate.

Critics accused the judging panel of overlooking genuine artistic talent, calling the decision a “national embarrassment.” Others argued that local artists should have been supported and that relying on AI disrespects human creativity and intellectual property.

Some users called for the mascot to be replaced or for a new competition to be held, this time with clear rules banning the use of AI tools, to ensure fairness for all participants.

The 12th Lao National Games, held under the motto “Vientiane Games 2025,” will feature more than 30 sports across venues in the capital and surrounding provinces. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 15 November at the Lao National Stadium, with competitions including football, basketball, athletics, and swimming.