NETMARBLE ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE LAUNCH FOR THE BRUTAL DARK FANTASY MMORPG RAVEN2

Pre-registration is Now Open on Google Play and App Store, and Fans can Wishlist on Epic Games Store

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Netmarble, a renowned developer and publisher of high-quality games, has officially announced that its upcoming dark fantasy MMORPG, Raven2, is set to expand its reach to the global market. The global pre-registration for Raven2 has officially opened on Google Play and the App Store. Players can also wishlist Raven2 on the Epic Games Store ahead of its launch.

Raven2 is a finely crafted MMORPG that has already received critical acclaim in select regions of Asia, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan region, Hong Kong SAR, and Macao SAR. Building on this regional success, the game is now preparing for a global launch across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

Powered by Unreal Engine, Raven2 showcases unrivaled graphics, and a vast universe set in a dark fantasy realm where players become a member of the Special Corps bearing the “Cursed Stigma.” As they investigate strange and perilous phenomena unfolding across the world, they embark on a journey to vanquish demons and uncover the secrets behind the world’s fate. Raven2‘s large-scale guild-based battles are all hallmarks of a truly immersive, high-quality MMORPG experience. The game will be available on both mobile and PC platforms, supporting cross-platform play.

Players can pre-register now on Google Play and the App Store, and they can also wishlist it on Epic Games Store. All pre-registrants will receive exclusive rewards, including a heroic grade Holy Garment and a special pre-registration package upon the game’s official launch. The heroic grade Holy Garment significantly enhances a character’s combat power, and it’s the first time that Raven2 offers it as a pre-registration reward. Players can visit the official website and Facebook page to find out more information about Raven2‘s pre-registration.

To commemorate the start of global pre-registration, a special cinematic trailer has been released via Raven2‘s official YouTube and Facebook channels. Visit the official website and follow Raven2 on social media to find out additional content that introduces the game’s universe, classes, core features, and more.

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble’s diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Idle Adventure, Tower of God: New World, Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.