President’s Son Thongli Sisoulith Appointed Youth Union Secretary

Thongli Sisoulith, son of Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, became Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union (LPRYU) on 26 August.

The Union announced the appointment at its meeting, where Vice President Bounthong Chitmany attended. Thongli succeeds Monexay Laomouaxiong, who previously held the post.

Suliya Keophilavong, Meena Sivilay, and Pany Kindavong also joined the team as deputy secretaries of the Central Committee.

During the meeting, the participants endorsed the 2026-2030 youth development plan, which sets a framework for young people to engage more actively in national initiatives and contribute to Laos’s social and economic development. The plan builds on the achievements and lessons of the past five years.

Thongli has previously served as Deputy Secretary of the LPRYU. His father, Thongloun, has led Laos as President and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party as General Secretary since 2021, after serving as Prime Minister for the previous five years, and he continues to play a central role in government and diplomacy.

The appointment comes amid major political shifts in Laos.

In June, the National Assembly approved constitutional amendments aimed at modernizing governance by decentralizing power to local committees and revising administrative roles.

The reforms, effective in July 2025, were accompanied by a sweeping government reshuffle that reduced ministries from 17 to 13, reassigned or replaced nine ministers, and merged key portfolios such as Planning and Investment with Finance.

These changes reflect broader efforts to streamline governance and prepare the country for parliamentary elections scheduled for February 2026.