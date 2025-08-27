Rokid Officially Launches Rokid Glasses: The World’s Lightest Full-Function AI & AR Smart Glasses

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rokid, a pioneer in human-computer interaction and augmented reality, today officially unveiled the Rokid Glasses in New York City, the world’s lightest full-function AI & AR smart glasses, marking a milestone in the evolution of wearable AI computing.

Rokid Glasses are lightweight (49g) AI-powered AR smart glasses with a built-in 12MP first-person camera, Micro LED waveguide displays, and integrated audio. Designed for both consumer and professional use, they offer real-time translation, object recognition, navigation, transcription, notifications, and other AI-driven functions in a discreet, all-day wearable.

The Rokid Glasses are the world’s lightest camera-equipped smart glasses that combine augmented reality visuals, audio, and AI-powered features in a single device. Built on the Qualcomm AR1 platform, they strike a balance of style, performance, and industrial-grade reliability, making them ideal for everyday life.

Built on Developer Power

Behind Rokid Glasses is the largest XR developer community in China, comprising over 15,000 developers and 5,000 corporate developers who have already leveraged Rokid’s open SDK and platform resources. This year, Rokid is taking this ecosystem to the global stage, aiming to bring over 1,000 overseas developers into its network. This expansion will include localized apps, use cases, and services for users worldwide.

Rokid has also partnered with over 50 universities worldwide, engaging more than 5,000 students and faculty through hackathons, certification programs, and training initiatives. To date, more than 200 academic and industry projects have been developed using Rokid’s SDK and cloud platform, supported by active developer groups and forums. This vibrant network ensures that Rokid Glasses is backed by a global platform that will drive next-generation Human-Computer Interactions.

Specialist Insights: Panel on AI Glasses

The launch featured the thought-leadership panel “From Mobile to Wearable: The Rise of AI Glasses”, where experts explored the shift from smartphones to wearable AI devices and the broader implications for communication, industry, and accessibility.

The panel featured Andrea Smith, technology journalist with CNN Underscored and former ABC News correspondent; Dr. Vasant Dhar, Professor at NYU Stern School of Business and the Center for Data Science and founder of SCT Capital Management; Dr. Orson Xu, Assistant Professor at Columbia University specializing in human-computer interaction and AI for health; and Dr. Shawn Shen, founder of Memories AI and former research scientist at Meta.

Topics ranged from the adoption curve of AI glasses to their impact on human-computer interaction, healthcare applications, privacy, trust, and the future role of wearable AI in society.

Podcast: AI Glasses For Social Good

As part of the launch, Rokid introduced a special podcast session titled “AI Glasses For Social Good.” This discussion featured Liang Guan, Head of Global Partnership Development at Rokid, in conversation with two executive speakers from CaringKind, New York City’s leading expert on Alzheimer’s and dementia caregiving.

CaringKind brings over 40 years of experience in supporting families and individuals affected by dementia, providing training, resources, and advocacy. Together, Rokid and CaringKind explored how AI-powered glasses can enhance accessibility, caregiving, and memory support, giving valuable applications for communities facing cognitive decline and related challenges.

Storytellers Kick Off Rokid World Tour

The launch also marked the beginning of Rokid’s “Dream Journey” World Tour, a global initiative designed to showcase how AI glasses integrate into real-life scenarios while fostering collaboration with creators worldwide.

The inaugural storytellers, Jesse Torres, Max Manausa, Jocelyn Chiu, and Liee Ying, will embark on dream itineraries funded by Rokid. From a skateboarder chasing foreign streets, to a tech analyst testing how wearables fit into fast-paced travel schedules, to a couple capturing the joy of their honeymoon, each will share their personal journeys through the lens of Rokid Glasses. Together, these stories will build a broader narrative that highlights the real-world impact of AI-powered wearables, moving beyond technical demonstrations to meaningful, human-centered experiences.

Kickstarter Momentum

Following the unveiling, Rokid Glasses reached 400,000 USD in just 8 hours on Kickstarter, demonstrating strong global demand for intelligent, lightweight wearable computing.

“Today’s launch is not the end of a journey – it is the beginning of a new chapter,” said Zoro Shao, Global General Manager of Rokid. “With Rokid Glasses, we are not only shaping the future of AR, but also creating a future where technology removes barriers and empowers everyone.”

Rokid Glasses is now available for early supporters on Kickstarter , offering backers the chance to be the first to experience the future of AI-powered wearable computing.

About Rokid

Rokid is a product-oriented platform company with a focus on human-computer interaction for over ten years. As a pioneer in augmented reality, Rokid develops both hardware and software for AR headsets and their surrounding ecosystem, with a mission to ensure that the magic of AI and AR leaves no one behind. With the largest XR developer community in China, its products are consistently regarded among the best wearable devices in the country. It has won the Las Vegas CES Innovation Award for three consecutive years and the German IF Design Award five times.