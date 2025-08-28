Jiangsu Implements Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Discharge Pricing Standards

NANJING, China, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On August 26, 2025, State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd. announced that Jiangsu Province has formally adopted a pricing framework for electric vehicles (EVs) participating in the vehicle-to-grid (V2G) interaction program, further supporting the large-scale, commercial rollout of the bidirectional charging technology.

V2G programs allow EVs to charge and store energy when system demand is low and discharge power back to the grid during peak hours or when reliability needs arise. This positions EVs as mobile, distributed energy storage resources that help strengthen grid operations.

In April 2025, the National Development and Reform Commission and three other ministries issued guidance naming the first group of large-scale V2G pilot projects. Jiangsu Province was selected as a pilot region, with initiatives including a decentralized V2G pilot in Changzhou, the all-scenario “Ningdiantong” V2G pilot in Nanjing, and a comprehensive pilot in Wuxi that integrates generation, grid, load, and storage resources.

To enable customer participation, the Jiangsu Provincial Development and Reform Commission recently introduced new electricity pricing policies for V2G discharge. Both public and residential facilities in the pilot projects can deliver power back to the grid at competitive rates. For example, using the proxy purchasing rate for commercial and industrial customers of State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power in August 2025 as a reference, peak-period discharge prices can exceed 1.22 yuan (approximately US$0.17) per kWh. Residential participants, based on peak-to-off-peak price differentials, may receive around 0.85 yuan per kWh.

According to Liu Lingyan, Assistant General Manager of State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company, a residential customer discharging 14 kWh per day, while maintaining sufficient energy for daily travel, could generate approximately 4,700 yuan annually in gross revenue over 300 days of operation. After accounting for charging costs, the estimated annual net benefit would be close to 3,000 yuan.