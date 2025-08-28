Lao Sets September Priorities to Strengthen Economy, Infrastructure

The Lao government has outlined its key priorities for September, focusing on stabilizing the economy, improving infrastructure, and maintaining national stability.

These decisions came during the two-day monthly meeting of the cabinet and provincial governors on 25–26 August, chaired by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

Economic Measures, Workforce Support

To strengthen the economy, the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of the Lao PDR will work to stabilize exchange rates and maintain foreign reserves.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has been tasked with lowering production costs for essential goods such as rice, pork, eggs, and fish, balancing supply and demand, and curbing non-essential imports.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry will tackle shortages of animal feed to support livestock farmers.

Education and workforce development are also priorities. The Ministry of Education and Sports will ensure the new school year begins smoothly and address teacher shortages by appointing volunteer teachers as civil servants, particularly in rural areas. Once appointed, these teachers will receive a regular salary.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare will focus on returning migrant workers, collecting data, providing training, and creating jobs to support their reintegration.

Infrastructure, Legislation

Infrastructure improvements remain a key priority. The Ministry of Public Works and Transport will speed up road construction and repair flood-damaged infrastructure to improve connectivity between provinces.

With the rainy season ongoing, provincial authorities have also been instructed to monitor water levels in reservoirs and dams and issue timely warnings to reduce storm risks.

Meanwhile, draft legislation on anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, asset seizure, health impact assessments, and railway law penalties is under revision.

Economic, Social Progress

The government also reported positive economic and social progress in August. Inflation fell to five percent, foreign reserves covered nearly five months of imports, and budget revenue reached almost LAK 47 trillion (USD 2.1 billion), or 69 percent of the annual target.

Rice cultivation reached 97 percent of the seasonal goal, cash crop exports earned over USD 88 million, and livestock exports brought in USD 1.16 million.

Tourism also grew, with 2.35 million foreign visitors in the first eight months of 2025, up 12 percent from the same period in 2024, while domestic trips rose 46 percent to 2.46 million.

Looking ahead, the government called on all sectors to prepare for upcoming central and provincial Party congresses, as well as official visits abroad by Party and state leaders.