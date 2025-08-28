Vientiane Wastewater Treatment Plant Project Nears 90 Percent Completion

The Vientiane Wastewater Treatment Plant project has reached 89.57 percent overall completion, marking a significant milestone in the city’s efforts to address urban water pollution.

Located in Khammngoy village, Xaysetha district, the facility is being constructed by a Hungarian contractor with a total investment of USD 61.24 million, financed through a government loan from Hungary.

Construction began in January 2023 and is scheduled for completion and full operation by early 2026.

The project aims to reduce urban water pollution and eliminate foul odors caused by untreated household wastewater discharged into the Hongkae and Hongseng channels.

According to Thinnakorn Pimmavong, Water Resources Engineer at the Vientiane Capital Public Works and Transport Department, the plant will treat up to 52,000 cubic meters of wastewater per day. Wastewater from the channels is collected via a network of pipelines and pumping stations and directed to the facility for treatment.

Construction of the plant includes sedimentation tanks, screening systems, sludge treatment and dewatering facilities, UV disinfection units, as well as administrative offices and laboratories, currently 86.53 percent complete.

Meanwhile, an 800 mm high-pressure pipeline running 7 kilometers from the Hongkae village pumping station to the plant has reached 98.8 percent completion

Once operational, the facility will be Vientiane’s first centralized wastewater treatment plant.

The project supports the Lao government’s goal to treat 50 percent of all wastewater before discharge by 2030, contributing to cleaner waterways, improved public health, and sustainable urban development.